Report: Liverpool could revisit previous interest in £65m powerhouse hailed as a ‘one-man army’

Liverpool could reportedly consider going back in for a powerhouse midfielder who was strongly linked with the Reds three years ago.

In the summer of 2023, during Jorg Schmadtke’s brief reign as sporting director at Anfield, there were reports that Khephren Thuram (then of Nice) had ‘verbally agreed’ a move to Merseyside, only to end up at Juventus the following year.

The midfield rebuild at LFC instead saw Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all arrive in the space of three months, but it now seems that FSG could go back in for the Frenchman.

Liverpool eyeing Thuram as potential summer target

According to sources for CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs assessing the 24-year-old as a potential target, with Manchester United and Arsenal also credited with strong interest.

Anfield chiefs are reportedly keen to add more physical presence and ball-winning ability to Arne Slot’s midfield, and Thuram is seen as an ideal fit for those criteria.

A package to the tune of €45m (£39.1m) plus bonuses ‘could be explored’, but with the Frenchman contracted to 2029 and deemed to be an important figure in Turin, Juventus are understood to value him in the region of €65m-€75m (£56.5m-£65.2m).

What qualities could Thuram bring to Liverpool?

Liverpool’s midfield axis of Gravenberch and Mac Allister was a huge reason for their Premier League triumph last year, but with both of those enduring a drop-off this season and playing so much football, could there be scope to go back in for Thuram in the coming summer?

Described by Jacek Kulig on X as a ‘one-man army in midfield’, the 24-year-old’s statistics from the current campaign in comparison to his Serie A peers (via Fotmob) illustrate that he’s a superbly well-rounded footballer with a wide cross-section of qualities.

2025/26 Serie A Total Percentile among positional peers Shots 34 93rd (top 7%) Tackles 51 93rd Successful dribbles 18 91st Aerial duels won 26 89th Duels won 105 87th Recoveries 98 86th Dribble success rate 62.1% 85th xG 1.96 82nd

With the Frenchman in that ideal mid-20s age bracket and boasting the experience of more than 200 games across the Champions League and major European domestic leagues, it comes as no surprise that Juventus would likely demand upwards of £60m for one of their core starters.

Liverpool will surely be keen to strengthen other areas of Slot’s squad as well, while the potential failure to qualify for the Champions League would hinder the summer transfer budget, so that could impact their ability to push for Thuram.

However, he would appear to tick many of the boxes for an ideal signing later this year, so his name could be worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.