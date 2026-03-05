Liverpool handed unwelcome injury blow as defender could potentially miss start of next season

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed some unwelcome injury news regarding Jeremy Jacquet ahead of his move to Anfield in the summer.

The Reds have already completed a £60m deal for the centre-back, who’ll remain with Rennes for another few months until linking up with Arne Slot’s side for the start of next season.

Unfortunately, just days after that transfer was announced, the 20-year-old suffered a ‘serious’ shoulder injury which is now likely to rule him out for the remainder of the current campaign – and possibly for even longer.

Jacquet could miss up to six months with shoulder injury

According to L’Equipe, the defender is set to undergo surgery on that body blow this week, with Liverpool having been in contact with Rennes regarding the player’s treatment.

A doctor with experience of working in Ligue 1 issued a projected timeline as to how long Jacquet could be sidelined, telling the outlet: “If it’s an instability (dislocation or equivalent), you have to expect about five months for a return to normal contact, duels, challenges, and falling without problems. Four months for those with a rapid rehabilitation plan and six months for those with a slower one.”

Jacquet could be at risk of missing start of next season

That projection from an informed medical practitioner would indicate that the best-case scenario would see Jacquet link up with Liverpool just in time for the start of pre-season, while the worst-case scenario would see him miss the first few weeks of the 2026/27 campaign.

That won’t help the defender’s mission to integrate with new surroundings and a new tactical setup, and it’s likely to take a bit longer to get up to speed off the back of a long-term injury.

The Reds could be at risk of starting next season frighteningly short on centre-back options if the 20-year-old’s recovery is slow and if compatriot Ibrahima Konate doesn’t sign a new contract before the end of his current deal in June, while Giovanni Leoni isn’t expected to return from his ACL layoff until the autumn.

Fingers crossed that Jacquet’s surgery will go to plan and that his rehabilitation will be as swift as possible, so that he won’t have to endure a delayed or injury-affected start to what has the makings of a hugely promising Liverpool career.