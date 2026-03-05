Murphy doubts ex-Red is ready for Liverpool manager role

(Photo by Pool/Getty Images)

Speculation about Liverpool’s managerial future has naturally brought Steven Gerrard’s name back into the conversation, but Danny Murphy believes an emotional return might not yet make sense.

Arne Slot remains under pressure following inconsistent results this season, with supporters and pundits beginning to discuss what could happen if the Dutchman fails to secure Champions League football.

Our former captain himself has been among those criticising our boss, after a sticky run of results.

Murphy, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, addressed the idea of Gerrard potentially stepping in if Liverpool needed a new manager.

Murphy warns Gerrard appointment would carry risk

The 48-year-old admitted the emotional appeal of a Gerrard return would be obvious, particularly given the former captain’s iconic status at Anfield.

However, the former midfielder suggested that sentiment cannot be the only factor when choosing the next Liverpool boss.

Murphy said: “Stevie’s only really had his success at Rangers and the Villa job kind of tarnished his reputation a little bit, which as a young manager might be a little bit unfair.”

He added that the 45-year-old’s career path may need another step before a role as big as Liverpool.

The boyhood Red said: “I think Stevie would be a risk at this stage. He hasn’t managed for a while and maybe he needs another job first and to kick on a little bit before.”

The former England international did acknowledge that the emotional side of the decision would be powerful.

Murphy said: “Of course, as a former teammate and friend of Stevie’s, I’d love him to get the job and be given the chance because he’s a legend of the club and the fans would get right behind him.”

The former Red finished by admitting that feeling alone should not determine Liverpool’s decision.

He added: “But that’s probably the heart rather than the head.”

Gerrard debate continues around Liverpool future

Gerrard’s managerial record still carries weight because of the work he did in Scotland, where he delivered Rangers’ first league title in a decade.

Across his managerial career, the Liverpool legend has taken charge of 319 matches with an average of 1.86 points per game, with his most successful spell coming at Ibrox.

However, his subsequent time at Aston Villa and later Al-Ettifaq has complicated the narrative about where he sits in the managerial hierarchy.

Stephen Warnock recently admitted Liverpool supporters would probably welcome Gerrard back emotionally if the situation ever arose, even if the club’s hierarchy may view the decision more cautiously.

That tension between romance and realism continues to shape the conversation around Liverpool’s future.