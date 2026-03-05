One man’s mistake to blame for Wolves loss – Warnock

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has been highlighted as playing a role in the build-up to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ stoppage-time winner against Liverpool after the dramatic 2-1 defeat at Molineux.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arne Slot’s side appeared set to rescue a point when Mo Salah ended his four-month Premier League goal drought with an equaliser in the 83rd minute.

However, Wolves struck deep into added time through Andre, whose effort from distance took a deflection off Joe Gomez before looping beyond Alisson Becker and into the Liverpool net.

The late goal condemned the reigning champions to another frustrating defeat despite dominating possession and controlling long stretches of the match.

Stephen Warnock highlights Curtis Jones moment

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock analysed the decisive moment while speaking via BBC Sport and suggested a pass from Curtis Jones helped create the situation that led to Wolves’ winner.

Warnock pointed to the build-up phase when Liverpool were attempting to play out from the back late in the match.

The 44-year-old said: “It was a mistake from Curtis Jones – he plays a ball into Alisson and Alisson’s never going to get any purchase on it.”

“Andre looked heavy in the last five or so minutes but he takes a shot and it takes a wicked deflection to loop over Alisson.”

The sequence ultimately allowed Wolves to regain possession in a dangerous area before Andre produced the strike that decided the contest.

Tactical reshuffle contributed to situation

Jones’ involvement in that moment needs to be viewed within the wider context of Liverpool’s tactical changes late in the game.

The England international midfielder had been introduced at half time after Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn, partly to avoid the risk of a red card following a difficult opening period.

As Liverpool pushed for a winner in the closing stages, further reshuffles took place across the back line.

Ibou Konate left the pitch, Joe Gomez moved into central defence and Curtis Jones was asked to fill in at right-back.

That attacking gamble reflected Liverpool’s desire to win the match rather than settle for a point.

This lack of attacking depth led to Jones being a right-back, with Don Hutchison pointing to a lack of attacking depth as a reason for our poor form of late.

However, the positional change also meant the 24-year-old midfielder was operating in an unfamiliar role when the decisive moment unfolded.

The criticism aimed at Jones mirrors other moments from the same passage of play, with Virgil van Dijk also seen frustrated with Rio Ngumoha for not closing down Andre quickly enough before the shot was taken.