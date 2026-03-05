Virgil van Dijk seen berating Liverpool teammate after Wolves winner

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Rio Ngumoha found himself at the centre of attention after Wolverhampton Wanderers’ stoppage-time winner against Liverpool, with cameras catching Virgil van Dijk visibly furious moments after the decisive goal.

The Reds looked set to leave Molineux with a point after Mo Salah ended his lengthy scoring drought to cancel out Rodrigo Gomes’ opener in the second half.

However, Andre’s deflected strike in the 94th minute secured a dramatic 2-1 victory for Wolves and left Liverpool stunned despite dominating possession for large periods.

Immediately after the goal, Liverpool captain Van Dijk was seen turning towards teenager Ngumoha in frustration, a moment that quickly became a talking point during the post-match analysis.

Pundit explains Van Dijk frustration

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman broke down the incident while analysing the goal on Premier League Productions (via CaughtOffside).

The pundit explained that the Dutch defender’s frustration appeared to centre on the pressure applied to Wolves midfielder Andre before he struck the ball.

Osman said: “You see Virgil van Dijk’s reaction here. He’s so furious with Ngumoha.”

“I think it was the effort or not being able to get a bit closer and put André under a bit more pressure when he initially lifted it and took the ball.”

The reaction from our No.4 illustrated the intensity expected within the squad during decisive moments late in matches.

Van Dijk has long been known as a demanding leader inside the dressing room and on the pitch, particularly when defensive concentration drops in key situations.

Important learning moment for Ngumoha

For Ngumoha, our exciting 17-year-old winger, the moment represents part of the learning curve that comes with breaking into a first-team environment where the margins are extremely small.

Supporters and pundits have recently pushed for the youngster to receive more minutes, especially after Steven Gerrard argued the teenager deserves to start ahead of Cody Gakpo based on his impact from the bench.

At the same time, Arne Slot has repeatedly stressed the importance of protecting the development of our No.73 while gradually increasing his responsibility within the side.

Slot recently pointed out that the England youth international’s minutes have increased because he has improved steadily over recent weeks.

The teenager’s attacking ability has been clear for supporters to see, but moments like the one highlighted by Van Dijk underline how every player in the team must also contribute defensively, particularly during tense closing stages of matches.