Why Danny Murphy has ‘reluctance’ over Xabi Alonso replacing Arne Slot

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso continues to be linked with Liverpool whenever questions arise about Arne Slot’s future, and Danny Murphy believes the Spaniard would be the most obvious candidate if the club were forced to make a change.

Slot remains under pressure after Liverpool’s inconsistent run of results, with the 2-1 defeat at Wolves fuelling further discussion about whether the Dutchman can guide the Reds back into the Champions League places.

Murphy, speaking in association with Spreadex Sports, admitted Alonso’s experience and connection to the club make him a logical option if Liverpool were searching for a new manager.

Murphy explains why Alonso appeals to Liverpool

Murphy pointed to Alonso’s experience managing Real Madrid as a key reason why he could handle the pressure of the Anfield job.

He said: “Alonso has already managed one of the biggest clubs in the world, which should put him in good stead for walking through the door at Liverpool.”

The former Liverpool midfielder also highlighted the emotional connection supporters still feel toward the Spaniard: “He’s got the affinity with the fans as well.”

Murphy therefore believes the 44-year-old would naturally rise to the top of Liverpool’s shortlist: “Alonso does seem the obvious choice.”

However, the former England international also raised a tactical concern about whether Alonso’s approach would fully align with what supporters have come to expect:

“The only slight reluctance with Alonso is that he is a possession-based manager.

“Liverpool fans have been spoilt under Klopp — not just with the success but with the unbelievable dynamism the team played with.

“I think there’s a desire from the fan base to get back to a bit more of that — to play more risky football and show dominance.”

Liverpool still backing Slot for now

For now, the reality is that Liverpool have not publicly shown any desire to move away from Slot.

David Ornstein previously explained that suggestions of an imminent managerial change are premature, noting that the Dutch coach remains early in his Anfield tenure.

Stephen Warnock has also urged caution about automatically assuming Alonso would be the right answer if Liverpool did make a change, suggesting supporters may sometimes be driven by nostalgia rather than logic.

Murphy ultimately acknowledged that the list of alternatives is not particularly deep: “But there aren’t too many outstanding candidates. Alonso is probably the sensible choice.”