‘I think the fans know…’ – Andy Robertson candidly addresses Liverpool future after FA Cup win

Andy Robertson candidly addressed his future at Liverpool after his headline-making performance in the FA Cup victory over Wolves on Friday night.

In the space of two minutes shortly after half-time, the 31-year-old opened the scoring for the Reds with a sublime 20-yard finish and then provided the cross from which Mo Salah doubled the visitors’ lead at Molineux.

It was a throwback to his prime years in a red shirt, and it may have given Arne Slot some food for thought amid the head coach’s general preference of Milos Kerkez as our starting left-back this season.

Robertson circumspect about his Liverpool future

Robertson has just under four months remaining on his contract at Liverpool, with his future at the club remaining uncertain, and he was circumspect about the evident emphasis on building the next generation at Anfield as several long-serving players approach the twilight of their careers.

The Scottish left-back told BBC Sport: “I’m not sure I’ve got a point to prove in a Liverpool shirt. I think the fans know I give everything every time I come onto the pitch and I hope they believe that. I’ve done that for nine years now.

“When you get on the pitch, you just want to enjoy it. I love playing football, I love training with these lads, I love playing with them and when you get the opportunity to go on the pitch, I just want to make the most of it and I think I did that today.

“It is what it is. Milos is a fantastic left-back, had an unbelievable season last season at Bournemouth, took a little bit of time to settle into a big club, which everyone does, but the club have to move forward.

“The lads that have been here for so long, we’re not getting any younger! We’re all in our 30s now and the replacements have to come in, we know that. That’s what we want for the club; we want them to be ambitious and go and compete on all fronts. You have to accept it.

“I’ve had competition my whole career and it’s no different this season. I’ve not played as many games as maybe I would’ve liked, but that’s part of football. When you do play, you’ve just got to go and enjoy it and I think I did that tonight.”

Robertson has made his case for a start against Galatasaray

It’s apparent from Robertson’s comments that, as graciously as he’s addressed the wider context of looking towards the future, it kills him inside to be playing so little football this season in comparison to previous years at Liverpool.

However, he’s started as many Champions League games this term as he has in the Premier League (five), and his performance at Molineux will have done plenty to convince Slot to opt for him over Kerkez when the Reds take on Galatasaray in Istanbul next Tuesday.

As seen in the table below (citing figures from Sofascore), the 31-year-old was an effective attacking outlet from the left flank throughout the game against Wolves, and it was no surprise that he earned a rating of 8/10 from the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle.

Andy Robertson v Wolves (6/3/26) Passes completed 95/103 (92%) Key passes 4 Clearances 2 Accurate crosses 2 Big chances created 1

Despite his excellent showing tonight, it remains unclear whether or now Robertson will be a Liverpool player next season, given his contract situation. A trusted source in David Lynch claimed last month that it’s highly unlikely that the Scotland captain will sign a new deal at Anfield.

His exploits at Molineux would indicate that our number 26 still has plenty to offer in a red shirt, and if his wish is to remain on Merseyside, the club ought to be doing everything in their power to ensure that he’s still with LFC from August onwards.