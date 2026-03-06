Bayern wary of Liverpool as Michael Olise contract situation becomes ‘dangerous’

(Photo by Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been loosely linked with Michael Olise before, and a new update from Germany suggests Bayern Munich are increasingly aware that Premier League clubs could test their resolve over the French winger.

Olise has been outstanding for Bayern this season and his performances have already triggered discussions internally about securing his long-term future.

However, Bayern’s attempt to extend his contract may not be as straightforward as they would like.

Bundesliga insider Christian Falk outlined the situation for CF Bayern Insider, explaining that Liverpool and Manchester City are both being monitored as potential threats if negotiations drag on.

Falk said: “Bayern also heard that Liverpool are interested and Manchester City is watching the player.”

That does not mean a transfer is imminent.

But it does underline why Bayern’s hierarchy believe delaying negotiations could open the door for rival clubs.

Bayern facing tricky contract balancing act

Olise currently remains under contract until 2029, which means Bayern are not under immediate pressure to act.

Still, the club would ideally like to extend those terms further.

Falk explained that Bayern want to tie the winger down until 2031, though the wider contract situation at the club is complicating matters.

He said: “Bayern Munich would love to have him sign a new contract until 2031.”

However, several negotiations are happening simultaneously behind the scenes.

The German journalist warned this balancing act could become problematic.

Falk said: “It’s a bit of a dangerous game; the longer you wait, the more it invites other clubs to pick up the phone and call the player.”

Why Olise would appeal to Liverpool

It is easy to see why Liverpool supporters would be intrigued by the idea of Olise eventually becoming available.

The Bayern winger has been one of the Bundesliga’s most productive attacking players this season.

According to Sofascore, the 24-year-old has recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances, while also creating 22 big chances.

Those numbers reflect a player capable of both scoring and creating regularly.

From Liverpool’s perspective, future planning in the forward line will inevitably become a topic over the next couple of transfer windows.

Danny Murphy recently suggested the club should already be considering what comes next if Mo Salah’s form continues to decline, and with Rio Ngumoha also touted with an exit – it only increases the appeal of elite attacking options like Olise.

For now, Bayern still hold all the cards.

But Falk’s update makes it clear that if contract talks stall for too long, clubs like Liverpool could eventually become part of the conversation.