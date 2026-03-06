Christian Falk shuts down Liverpool transfer links to Bayern ace

Liverpool’s transfer planning ahead of the summer window has inevitably sparked links with players across Europe, but one Bundesliga name can now be safely removed from the list.

Konrad Laimer has been enjoying a strong season with Bayern Munich, even filling in at right-back despite naturally being a central midfielder, which has led to speculation that Premier League clubs could take notice.

However, a fresh update from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk suggests Liverpool are not among those considering a move.

Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Falk directly addressed the rumours surrounding the Austrian international.

He said: “❌ It is NOT TRUE: Liverpool are concretely interested in Konrad Laimer.”

That statement appears to close the door on the idea that the 28-year-old could arrive at Anfield in the near future, even as questions remain around his contract situation in Munich.

Bayern contract situation behind Laimer speculation

While Liverpool are reportedly not pursuing the Bayern player, Falk’s update also revealed there are ongoing frustrations behind the scenes regarding the Austrian’s contract talks.

The German journalist explained that negotiations have stalled after only a single meeting between the club and the player’s representatives.

Laimer expected a significant salary increase after becoming a regular contributor to Vincent Kompany’s squad, particularly after his performances at right-back this season.

However, Bayern’s offer reportedly fell short of those expectations.

Falk explained that the midfielder believed his wages should move closer to the club’s second-tier earners.

He said the player expected something closer to €15m (£13m) per year, but Bayern’s proposal did not approach that level.

As a result, discussions have effectively paused while both sides reassess the situation.

Why Laimer doesn’t appear to fit Liverpool plans

Even if the Bayern player became available, the profile does not perfectly align with what Liverpool currently need.

The Austrian international has produced respectable numbers this season, registering two goals and four assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances, while maintaining an impressive 89% pass accuracy, according to Sofascore.

However, Liverpool’s recruitment focus appears to be directed elsewhere.

Arne Slot already has several options capable of covering midfield and wide defensive roles, while younger profiles such as Feyenoord’s Givairo Read have also been discussed in connection with the right-back position.

Laimer was previously linked with Liverpool during his RB Leipzig days, but that interest never progressed beyond speculation.

With Falk now explicitly ruling out concrete interest, it appears this particular transfer rumour can safely be put to bed.