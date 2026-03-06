“I was a big Liverpool fan” – Club Brugge defender drops Anfield hint

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters always enjoy hearing a potential transfer target speak positively about the club, and Joel Ordonez has now revealed that he grew up supporting the Reds.

The Club Brugge defender has been quietly building a reputation as one of the more promising young centre-backs in Belgian football this season.

At just 21 years old, the Ecuador international has already established himself as a regular starter for the Belgian side and is beginning to attract wider attention across Europe.

During an interview with Gazet Van Antwerpen, the Brugge defender openly admitted that Liverpool held a special place for him growing up.

Ordonez said: “I hope so. It would be great if I could go to the Premier League. That’s my favourite league, which, given my size, should suit me well. As a child, I was also a big Liverpool fan.”

That admission will naturally spark curiosity among supporters wondering whether a future move to Anfield could ever materialise.

Ordonez impressing in Belgium

The young defender’s development at Club Brugge has been steady and encouraging over the past 12 months.

According to Sofascore, the 188cm centre-back has made 20 league appearances this season, scoring three goals and completing 92% of his passes.

Those numbers highlight why clubs across Europe are beginning to take notice of the Ecuadorian.

Physically dominant in the air and comfortable on the ball, the 21-year-old looks well suited to the modern demands placed on centre-backs.

His duel success rate of 59% overall and 63% in aerial contests also suggests he has the physical tools to adapt to a more intense league.

Naturally, performing consistently in the Belgian Pro League is very different from the demands of the Premier League.

But Ordonez has already shown enough to place himself firmly on the radar of scouts.

Liverpool’s centre-back situation could evolve

Whether Liverpool actually pursue a deal is another question entirely.

Defensive planning could become an important topic for the club depending on how contract situations develop in the coming months.

Danny Murphy recently warned that if Ibou Konate were to leave, Liverpool would not only need to replace the French defender but potentially add another centre-half as well.

That could create opportunities in the market for younger defenders with high ceilings.

With the Reds linked to other targets, like Michael Olise, it will be interesting to see which positions are prioritised in the summer.

For now, Ordonez’s comments simply show admiration for the club rather than any concrete transfer movement.

Still, hearing a promising young defender openly admit he was once a Liverpool supporter will certainly not go unnoticed by the Anfield faithful.