Liverpool may have clear opening as Bayern name price – report

Liverpool’s search for right-sided depth could yet lead back to Givairo Read this summer, with fresh comments from Bundesliga insider Christian Falk suggesting Bayern Munich are still keen on the Feyenoord teenager but wary of what Premier League clubs might do.

That matters from our point of view because the Dutch right-back has been linked with Liverpool more than once, and Falk’s latest line effectively leaves the door open for an English club to change the whole market.

Writing for CF Bayern Insider, Falk made Bayern’s position very clear.

He said: “Of course, you never know which clubs will rear their heads from the Premier League and offer, from a German perspective, some crazy prices.”

That is the sentence Liverpool supporters will notice most, because it implies Read is still obtainable, but perhaps not for long if interest from England accelerates.

Bayern still want Read but Liverpool angle remains obvious

Falk also pushed back on the idea that the 19-year-old has already become too expensive for Bayern.

The German journalist explained: “Bayern feel they can sign the player if they want to.”

However, the key detail is the fee range.

Bayern are reportedly comfortable at around €30m (£26m) with add-ons, while refusing to go anywhere near €60m (£52.1m) for a right-back.

That gap is important because Premier League clubs, including Liverpool if we choose to move, can often inflate a transfer simply by entering the conversation.

Read’s profile also makes sense for us.

The Feyenoord youngster has contributed three assists in 12 Eredivisie appearances this season, while winning 61% of his duels, according to Sofascore, which suggests he is not simply an attack-minded full-back without defensive substance.

Read still looks like a Liverpool-style option

The wider context is obvious.

Conor Bradley’s fitness issues have repeatedly complicated planning at right-back, while Jeremie Frimpong is more explosive going forward than secure as a long-term all-round solution.

That is why Read keeps resurfacing.

The teenager was previously discussed as a possible Trent Alexander-Arnold successor, and Arne Slot’s previous knowledge of the Dutch defender only makes that connection stronger.

There is still a case that Liverpool may prioritise more immediate-ready options, especially after already agreeing a deal for Jeremy Jacquet to strengthen another area in the summer.

Even so, Falk’s update suggests this is not a dead story.

If Bayern are drawing a financial line, and if Premier League interest can move the numbers, Liverpool could still be one of the clubs with the power to test Feyenoord’s resolve.