Liverpool team news vs Wolves: five out as Wirtz faces late fitness test

Liverpool return to Molineux tonight hoping for immediate redemption after Tuesday’s painful Premier League defeat, with Arne Slot confirming he intends to name a strong side in the FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Reds were beaten 2-1 in dramatic fashion earlier this week when Andre’s stoppage-time deflection secured victory for the hosts, a moment that sparked debate about the build-up to the goal and the pressure applied in midfield.

Stephen Warnock pointed to the decisive moment in the move that led to Wolves’ winner, explaining: “It was a mistake from Curtis Jones – he plays a ball into Alisson and Alisson’s never going to get any purchase on it.”

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman also highlighted Virgil van Dijk’s frustration with Rio Ngumoha during the incident, saying the captain appeared unhappy with the pressure on Andre before the shot.

With another meeting between the sides arriving less than 72 hours later, the attention now turns to who will actually be available for tonight’s FA Cup encounter.

Liverpool team news ahead of Wolves clash

According to Liverpoolfc.com, the Reds do not have any fresh injury concerns following the defeat earlier this week.

However, five players remain unavailable.

Stefan Bajcetic, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni are still sidelined and will not feature tonight.

There is some positive news regarding Florian Wirtz though.

Arne Slot revealed the German attacker is nearing a return after missing the last three matches with a back injury.

Our Dutch head coach said: “He trained half and half yesterday with the team. What I mean with that is he was a ‘joker’, you say over here I think, so he made the next step in his rehab.”

Slot also suggested the playmaker could make a short cameo if everything progresses well.

He added: “So, let’s see where he is today and if he then could be available for a few – a few – minutes tomorrow, in the best scenario.”

Wolves team news and suspension update

Wolves are actually in a healthier position heading into the tie.

Head coach Rob Edwards confirmed his squad is largely fully fit ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

The only guaranteed absentee for the Midlands side is midfielder Andre, the Brazilian is suspended after receiving two yellow cards in this season’s FA Cup.

Aside from that setback, Edwards insisted his squad is in good shape for the match.

He said: “Apart from Andre, who is suspended, we’re in a good spot now where everyone’s fit and available for tomorrow night.”

With Liverpool still balancing several injuries and a demanding run of fixtures ahead, including Galatasaray next week, Slot must decide how much rotation to introduce while still naming the strong side he promised.