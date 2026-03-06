Opta supercomputer predicts Liverpool Champions League chances after Wolves defeat

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s push for Champions League qualification took a frustrating hit with the late defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers this week, but the Opta supercomputer still believes Arne Slot’s side remain firmly in the race for Europe’s elite competition.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds currently sit sixth in the Premier League table on 48 points, level with Chelsea and only a small distance behind the teams occupying the Champions League places.

That Wolves loss felt particularly painful given the circumstances.

Andre’s deflected stoppage-time strike sealed a 2-1 victory for the hosts, meaning Liverpool have now conceded five winning goals in second-half stoppage time this season.

However, despite that setback, the numbers suggest our Champions League hopes remain very much alive.

Opta reveals Liverpool Champions League probability

According to the latest Opta Analyst projections, the race behind Arsenal and Manchester City remains extremely tight.

Opta explained the situation clearly when assessing the Premier League run-in.

They wrote: “Liverpool probably had the worst result of the midweek fixtures, losing 2-1 to a late goal at bottom-placed Wolves on Tuesday.”

Despite that setback, the statistical model still gives the Reds a realistic chance of securing a Champions League place.

Opta’s data from 10,000 season simulations places Liverpool only slightly behind Chelsea in the race.

The model gives Liverpool a 40.4% probability of finishing in the top four and a 63.1% chance of finishing in the top five, which could be enough for Champions League qualification again this season.

Chelsea currently sit marginally ahead, while Aston Villa and Manchester United remain strong contenders for the remaining positions behind Arsenal and City.

Liverpool’s season now entering decisive stage

That projection shows how open the race remains heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Liverpool’s inconsistency has undoubtedly hurt our position.

Yet the margins are still small enough that a short winning run could quickly transform the table.

Champions League qualification may also play a significant role in how the campaign is judged internally.

Graeme Bailey previously suggested that reaching Europe’s elite competition could be decisive when Liverpool evaluate Arne Slot’s first full season in charge.

Bailey explained: “Arne Slot is feeling the pressure. He knows he needs Champions League football.”

Former midfielder Danny Murphy has also suggested the manner in which Liverpool finish the season could be just as important as the final position.

Murphy warned that if results and performances fail to improve, Liverpool decision-makers may eventually be forced to reassess the managerial situation.

For now, though, the numbers suggest our Champions League hopes are still very much in our own hands.