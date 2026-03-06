‘Sweeter than Mr Kipling’s cook book’ – Paul Gorst lauds sublime Liverpool moment in FA Cup clash

Images via Alex Livesey/Getty Images and The Redmen TV

Paul Gorst vividly praised Andy Robertson for the finish which gave Liverpool the lead shortly after half-time in their FA Cup clash against Wolves on Friday night.

After a tepid opening half in which Rio Ngumoha was by far the standout player, the Reds hit the front just six minutes after the interval courtesy of their long-serving left-back.

A rapid counterattack from the away side at Molineux culiminated in Mo Salah laying the ball off to Curtis Jones, who duly slipped it to the Scotland captain in space to his left, and the 31-year-old took one touch to set himself before crashing a powerful shot beyond Sam Johnstone from 20 yards.

Gorst lauds sweet Andy Robertson opener

Gorst has been providing updates for the Liverpool Echo‘s live web commentary, and his description of Robertson’s goal was every bit as sweet as the strike from the Reds’ number 26.

The journalist posted: ‘That is a superb strike from Andy Robertson! He’s rifled it well into the corner and fair play to Salah, Gakpo and Jones for the build up too on the counter. But full marks go to Robertson, who has pinged into the bottom corner from about 20 yards. A strike sweeter than Mr Kipling’s cook book.’

Robertson has been magnificent at Molineux tonight

There has been plenty of discourse over the future of the Scottish left-back, who’s had to give way to Milos Kerkez in the starting XI for most of the season and whose contract expires in the summer, but he’s been enjoying a terrific second half at Molineux tonight.

Barely a minute after opening the scoring, Robertson burst forward and whipped in a first-time cross to Salah, who finished to the net from close range. The Egyptian was initially flagged offside but the decision was overturned after a VAR review and, in a flash, Liverpool went from 0-0 to 2-0 up.

In the space of roughly 100 seconds, the Scot doubled his G/A tally for the season so far, and his performance tonight has been a throwback to his roving, impactful best at Anfield.

It remains to be seen what’ll happen with his contract situation, but displays like this make it abundantly clear that he still has plenty to offer for the Reds. If his preference is to stay on Merseyside, then every effort must be made to keep him in L4.

You can view Robertson’s opening goal below, via @footballontnt on X: