“Trigger happy” – Peter Crouch warns Liverpool owners over Arne Slot decision

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s difficult season has inevitably increased scrutiny on Arne Slot, but former Red Peter Crouch believes the club’s owners must resist the temptation to act too quickly.

The Dutchman has faced growing pressure following inconsistent results, including Tuesday’s frustrating defeat at Wolves which once again saw us concede a late goal.

That result left Liverpool sixth in the Premier League table and intensified the debate surrounding Champions League qualification.

However, Crouch believes dismissing Slot too quickly would be a mistake.

Speaking with Paddy Power, the former Liverpool striker urged patience from the club’s hierarchy.

Crouch said: “Missing out on the Champions League definitely builds pressure.”

The ex-England international acknowledged that supporters have not been satisfied with how the campaign has unfolded.

He continued: “The fans aren’t too pleased with the way this season is going, obviously the loss to Wolves was a really poor result and the season in general has just been disappointing.”

Liverpool under pressure but race still alive

There is no denying that Liverpool’s recent form has raised questions.

The defeat at Molineux was particularly damaging because it came against the side sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

Even so, the race for Champions League places remains incredibly tight.

According to the latest projections from Opta Analyst, Liverpool still have a realistic opportunity to finish in the qualification spots.

Opta’s simulations place the Reds slightly behind Chelsea in the race but still give us a 40.4% probability of finishing in the top four and a 63.1% chance of finishing in the top five, which could be enough for Champions League qualification again this season.

That means the remainder of the campaign still has plenty riding on it.

Crouch urges patience with Slot

Despite the frustration around results, Crouch believes Liverpool’s owners should avoid making a rash decision regarding the manager.

Our former No.15 pointed to Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as proof that even successful managers experience difficult seasons.

Crouch said: “Every game as Liverpool manager comes with pressure and the owners are always looking for improvement. Jurgen Klopp had disappointing seasons but then he always bounced back really well the next year.”

For that reason, the 44-year-old believes dismissing Slot would be premature.

Crouch concluded: “Although missing out on the Champions League would be disappointing, getting rid of Arne Slot would be pretty trigger happy from the owners.”

Debate about Slot’s long-term future is likely to continue if results do not improve, with Danny Murphy also outlining what our boss needs to do to keep his job.

But voices like Crouch’s suggest many still believe the Liverpool head coach deserves more time to rebuild.