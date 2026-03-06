Robertson explains what went wrong for Liverpool vs Wolves

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has admitted Liverpool’s performance level simply was not good enough during the 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week, with the defender now calling for a strong response in tonight’s FA Cup meeting between the sides.

The Reds dominated possession for long spells at Molineux but still ended up leaving with nothing after Andre’s deflected stoppage-time strike sealed a dramatic win for the hosts.

Several moments in the build-up to that late goal have already been analysed in detail.

Stephen Warnock pointed to a crucial moment when Liverpool attempted to play out from the back, saying: “It was a mistake from Curtis Jones – he plays a ball into Alisson and Alisson’s never going to get any purchase on it.”

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman also highlighted Virgil van Dijk’s reaction during the incident, explaining the Dutch captain appeared frustrated with Rio Ngumoha’s pressure on Andre before the shot.

Those moments ultimately cost us the match, but Robertson believes the issues ran deeper than just one phase of play.

Robertson admits Liverpool were below standard

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Scotland international acknowledged the overall performance simply lacked the intensity required to win Premier League matches.

Robertson said: “The performance levels wasn’t good enough on Tuesday, there’s no coming away from that, you don’t win many games of football playing the way we did.”

The Liverpool left-back felt the team only raised the tempo too late in the game.

The 31-year-old defender added: “I think we probably put intensity into the game a bit too late.”

Robertson also explained that the match became chaotic late on as both teams pushed forward in search of a winner.

He said: “I thought first half kind of lacked intensity and things like that, then the game, in the last 10 minutes just turned into a basketball match.”

Liverpool targeting immediate response

Despite the disappointment, Robertson was keen to highlight that Wolves are far stronger than their league position might suggest.

The experienced Scotland international pointed out that Rob Edwards’ side have taken points from several top teams recently.

He said: “Especially under this new manager, we know Wolves are competitive. It’s not Wolves that are 20th in the league.”

Liverpool now have the opportunity to respond almost immediately with tonight’s FA Cup tie at the same ground.

Our No.26 believes the focus since Tuesday has been entirely on producing a far better display in the rematch.

Concluding: “We know we need to play a lot better than we did the other night to get anything out of the game… and hopefully we can go and show that on Friday night.”