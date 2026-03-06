Ryan Gravenberch sends mentality message before Liverpool return to Wolves

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has urged the Reds to show their mentality when we return to Wolverhampton Wanderers tonight in the FA Cup.

Just days after the painful 2-1 Premier League defeat at Molineux, Arne Slot’s side have the unusual opportunity to face the same opponent away from home again.

The Dutch midfielder believes the quick turnaround could actually benefit Liverpool as we attempt to immediately put things right, with positive team news already being shared.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Gravenberch admitted Tuesday’s performance fell short of the standards expected.

He said: “It’s a bit sore but we have to forget the result what we had and we have to move on and give it our all.”

The Netherlands international also pointed to several aspects of Liverpool’s play that must improve if we are to progress in the FA Cup.

Gravenberch added: “I think we didn’t play a really good game. In possession we have to be more patient, also not so sloppy and create more chances. Then if we create more chances, we will score goals.”

Liverpool determined to respond

There is no doubt that Tuesday’s defeat was frustrating for Liverpool.

Despite dominating possession for long stretches, we once again conceded late, continuing a worrying trend this season.

Andy Robertson admitted afterwards that the performance lacked the necessary intensity.

The Scotland captain said the display “wasn’t good enough” and acknowledged Liverpool only began to raise the tempo late in the match.

Those comments underline the same message Gravenberch is now repeating ahead of tonight’s FA Cup clash.

Gravenberch eyes another trophy

For the 23-year-old midfielder, the FA Cup remains an important objective this season.

Our No.38 already has two medals from his time at Liverpool, having helped the club win both the Premier League and Carabao Cup since arriving on Merseyside.

However, the Dutchman is eager to add another trophy to that collection.

Gravenberch explained: “I think as a player you want to win every trophy possible. You want to win every game and that’s the mentality you have to show.”

The midfielder also warned that Wolves will be a difficult opponent again, regardless of their position at the bottom of the Premier League table.

He said: “They have a good team. They are last in the league but I don’t think they deserve to be there.”

Liverpool will certainly hope Gravenberch’s words translate into a performance tonight, because another defeat at Molineux would make an already difficult week even more uncomfortable.