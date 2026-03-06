What Liverpool fans chanted at Molineux after first-half heckling from Wolves supporters

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans turned the tables on their Wolves counterparts as the Reds booked their place in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Friday night.

Having gone down to a chastening 2-1 defeat in the Premier League at Molineux three days previously, Arne Slot’s side avenged that result with a 3-1 victory night. On this occasion, a stoppage-time goal for the home team was a mere consolation rather than a decisive dramatic twist.

LFC will soon be officially deposed as top-flight champions, but this win over Rob Edwards’ men maintains their hopes of lifting at least one trophy in May.

Liverpool fans remind the world of champions status

Towards the end of tonight’s match, Sky Sports‘ Adam Bate referenced a chant from the travelling Liverpool fans in response to some self-deprecating taunts from the natives, whose team will almost certainly be relegated in the coming weeks barring a miraculous recovery.

The reporter noted: “Chants of 3-0 to the champions from the Liverpool fans who endured chants of 2-1 to the Championship from Wolves supporters earlier in the game in reference to events of earlier in the week.

“Normal service resumes for the Reds after that difficult evening. It is seven wins in nine in all competitions for Arne Slot’s side. Impressive in the second half.”

Liverpool pick themselves up after midweek misery

At half-time tonight it looked as though it could be another galling night at Molineux for Liverpool, but once Andy Robertson had opened the scoring shortly after the interval and Mo Salah soon doubled the lead, the Reds never looked back.

Even at 2-0 (a lead which has been fraught with danger in several matches this season), Slot’s team were professional and saw out the game comfortably, with Curtis Jones extending the advantage and Hwang Hee-chan’s late strike not mattering in the greater scheme of things.

While Champions League qualification is non-negotiable for LFC, the FA Cup represents our likeliest chance of a trophy from what’s been a difficult campaign, and we’re now just three wins away from having silverware to lift at Wembley in May.

Credit to Liverpool for picking themselves up off the canvas after Tuesday’s humiliation and meting out quick revenge with a tidy, clinical second-half performance to send the travelling Kopites home happy.