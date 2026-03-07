Arne Slot issues four-word update on Alexis Mac Allister after injury scare in Liverpool win

Images via Alex Livesey/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot has issued a succinct update on Alexis Mac Allister after the midfielder was substituted in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Wolves on Friday night.

In the final quarter-hour of the game at Molineux, the Reds’ number 10 was on the receiving end of a robust challenge from Hwang Hee-chan, appearing to jar his knee, and treatment was administered on the pitch before he was withdrawn for Trey Nyoni in the 82nd minute.

The sight of the 27-year-old limping off in discomfort may have been a worry for Kopites ahead of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday, but the head coach has downplayed fears of a genuine injury scare for the 2022 World Cup winner.

Slot downplays Mac Allister injury worries

In his post-match press conference, Slot was asked if he thinks Mac Allister will be fine after the knock he shipped last night.

The Liverpool boss simply replied (via liverpoolfc.com): “I think so, yes.”

Mac Allister will be needed as Liverpool keep fighting on three fronts

The Dutchman’s update on the midfielder comes at a relief, with the Reds’ injury worries starting to ease a little of late. Joe Gomez and Jeremie Frimpong had recently returned from their layoffs, while Florian Wirtz played the final quarter of last night’s win after missing the previous three games.

There are still some longer-term absentees to come back, with Alexander Isak seemingly in line to return shortly after the upcoming international window, and Slot will be yearning to have as deep a squad as possible for what could be a hectic conclusion to the season.

There are still four more games to come in a 12-day period this month, and we now know that Liverpool will have an FA Cup quarter-final on the first weekend of April, with hopefully a two-legged tie to follow at the equivalent stage of the Champions League.

In the immediate term, hopefully Mac Allister will be cleared to play against Galatasaray on Tuesday after the knock he shipped last night – the head coach’s update would seem to indicate that the Argentine should be available for the trip to Istanbul.

The 27-year-old is the Reds’ second-highest scorer in this season’s Champions League with three goals – let’s hope he’ll have the opportunity to add to that tally at Rams Park in midweek.