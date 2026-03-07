Breaking: Ryan Gravenberch signs new long-term contract at Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch has today signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool Football Club.

Midway through the five-year deal that he penned upon joining the Reds from Bayern Munich in 2023, the midfielder has committed his peak footballing years to the Merseyside outfit.

On Saturday afternoon, LFC’s official website and social media channels confirmed that the 23-year-old has put pen to paper on renewed terms at Anfield, with The Athletic‘s James Pearce reporting that the Netherlands international has signed a six-year deal which’ll keep him in L4 until the summer of 2032.

Reflecting on the confirmation of this long-term agreement, Gravenberch exclaimed: “I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.

“I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”

New contract a just reward for Gravenberch’s excellence at Anfield

Having been limited to sporadic starts under Jurgen Klopp in his first season at Liverpool, the midfielder has taken his game to a higher level during Arne Slot’s tenure in charge, with the 23-year-old being an integral presence in the Reds’ top-flight title triumph last term.

Danny Murphy is among those to have lauded the Dutchman’s ‘brilliant‘ performances at Anfield, and his displays in 2024/25 earned him the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

The financial details of Gravenberch’s new contract have yet to be revealed, but it’d be safe to assume that he’s been rewarded with a significant increase on the £150,000-per-week that he’d been earning on his initial deal in L4 (Capology).

Should he see out the remainder of his new terms, our number 38 will be at Liverpool until he turns 30, which means that he intends to spend his peak footballing years at Anfield.

While there are some much more pressing contractual matters to resolve on Merseyside (in particular those of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson), this afternoon’s news about Gravenberch will be rousingly greeted by everyone of a Reds persuasion.

