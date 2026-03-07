Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer agree on Liverpool player who may be ‘absolutely fuming’

Image via BBC Sport

Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer both made the case for one Liverpool player to start more regularly, off the back of a standout display in the FA Cup win over Wolves on Friday night.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Recalled to the starting line-up for the clash at Molineux, Andy Robertson repaid Arne Slot’s faith by breaking the deadlock shortly after half-time and almost immediately providing the cross from which Mo Salah doubled the visitors’ lead.

Having lost his place to Milos Kerkez for the most part in the Premier League this season, the 31-year-old said after the match that he doesn’t feel he has a ‘point to prove’ at Anfield and remarked that his ‘fantastic’ positional colleague took a little bit of time to settle after his £40m move from Bournemouth last summer.

Murphy and Shearer both make the case for Robertson

Speaking on BBC Sport‘s coverage of the game on Friday night, Murphy and Shearer both suggested that Robertson has been given a raw deal by Slot in recent months.

The former Reds midfielder said: “Deep down he’ll be absolutely fuming because he’s deserved to play more. I’m sure he understands competition was inevitable, but he’s been discarded more or less. He’s only played a handful of games. That performance should keep his place.”

The Newcastle legend added: “I’m not sure Kerkez has pushed him enough to be playing as much as he’s done, certainly not with the fee they paid for him. I thought he would’ve been better. [Robertson] is a great professional and he probably can’t say what he wants to say.”

Robertson and Kerkez have both proven capable for Liverpool

It wouldn’t be entirely accurate to state that Roberston has been ‘discarded’ by Slot this season – he’s still made 27 appearances across all competitions, starting just over half of those (Transfermarkt) – but to only make five Premier League starts by March is indicative of his place in the pecking order.

With just four months remaining on his contract at Liverpool, the 31-year-old has a massive decision to make on his future, and David Lynch recently claimed that a renewal seems rather unlikely.

The long-serving Scot might understandably feel aggrieved about losing his starting place to Kerkez, having been a near-automatic starter for the best part of a decade at Anfield, although the Hungarian has looked more assured of late after an uneasy start to life on Merseyside.

What Slot has at left-back that he’s certainly not had in other positions this term is genuine competition for the starting berth, with both Robertson and his younger colleague proving to be dependable options.

It’s one area of the team there the Liverpool head coach has a pleasant selection headache, and the elder of the two defenders made a strong case to keep his place for the Galatasaray game on Tuesday with his performance at Molineux last night.