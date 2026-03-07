‘Do the maths’ – Henry Winter issues Arne Slot reality check despite ‘accelerating’ FA Cup run

Images via Michael Regan/Getty Images and Forest Focus on YouTube

Arne Slot won’t be judged by the Liverpool hierarchy by their fortunes in the FA Cup, even if they go on to win the competition.

That’s according to Henry Winter, who’s said that qualification for the Champions League is the overriding priority in the Anfield boardroom due to the vast finances on offer from UEFA’s flagship club competition.

Taking to X after the Reds’ FA Cup fifth-round victory over Wolves on Friday night, the renowned journalist suggested that the fate of the LFC head coach could rest on whether they’re at Europe’s top table next season, rather than whether or not they’re lifting silverware at Wembley on 16 May.

Winter: Slot won’t be judged by FA Cup fate

Winter posted: ‘Slot will not be judged by the club’s owners on an FA Cup run, which is accelerating after the win at Molineux and the exciting contribution of Rio Ngumoha and reminder of the enduring calibre of Andy Robertson and Mo Salah. Slot will be judged by owners on league finish. Top five.

‘We live in an era where trophies are great, and every fan loves a trip to Wembley (for Liverpool fans that’s Anfield South), but for many owners, juggling PSR and own ambitions, it’s simply about the ticket to ride the Champions League gravy train. Do the qualification. Do the maths.’

The journalist added: ‘The Champions League is a cash machine as well as home to sporting prestige. It’s why owners of elite Premier League clubs focus so heavily on their teams qualifying for it. That’s what Slot and others will be judged on by owners.’

Importance of top-five finish won’t be lost on Slot

If Liverpool are to win the FA Cup this season, they would receive just over £4.1m in prize money (outside of broadcasting revenue). By progressing to the Champions League of 16, the Reds have earned £46.4m already, and that’d obviously grow substantially if they go deep into the tournament.

From a purely pragmatic perspective, qualification for Europe’s premier club competition is evidently of far greater importance than anything which happens in domestic cups, and that clearly seems to be the prism through which FSG are judging the 2025/26 campaign for the club – and indeed for Slot.

The head coach and Virgil van Dijk have both admitted in recent weeks that missing out on the Champions League would have serious ramifications for LFC’s summer transfer activity, and he won’t need reminding of how high the stakes are in the Premier League between now and the end of May.

The balance sheet is increasingly becoming king in football, but for supporters up and down the country, nothing can replicate the thrill of seeing their team win a major trophy. Just ask Kopites who’ve seen us lift the FA Cup at Wembley (and in Cardiff) how joyous those occasions were.

It’d be wrong to say that the FA Cup doesn’t matter, but Slot doesn’t need telling that his fate will likely be determined by what musical composition is playing before kick-off at European fixtures at Anfield next season.