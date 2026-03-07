How much Ryan Gravenberch will earn compared to Liverpool teammates after signing new contract

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Ryan Gravenberch is set to become one of Liverpool’s highest-paid players after signing a new long-term contract at Anfield, with a Dutch journalist revealing how much the midfielder is now set to earn.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

On Saturday afternoon, it was announced that the 23-year-old had penned a new six-year deal on Merseyside, with the Netherlands international proclaiming that it was an ‘easy’ decision to commit his future to the Reds.

The midfielder had been earning £150,000 per week since joining from Bayern Munich at the start of September 2023 (Capology), but one source has claimed that our number 38 is due to nearly double his wages after agreeing his contract extension.

How much is Gravenberch set to earn from new contract?

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf (via X), following weeks of negotiations between Liverpool chiefs and the player’s agent Jose Fortes Rodriguez, Gravenberch’s new deal is worth €100m (£86.7m) across the next six years, which amounts to €16.6m (£14.4m) per annum.

That works out at €320,000 (just under £277,500) per week, albeit with the caveat that these figures are likely to include potential bonus payments on top of his basic wage.

Reported new wage sums up Gravenberch’s importance to Liverpool

When placed in the context of what his teammates at Anfield are currently earning, the reported new terms of Gravenberch’s latest contract reflect just how important a player he’s become to Liverpool.

Based on the numbers reported by Verweij in comparison to figures from Capology, the Dutch midfielder will now become the fourth highest-paid player in Arne Slot’s squad.

Weekly wage (Capology) Contract expiry Mo Salah £400,000 2027 Virgil van Dijk £350,000 2027 Alexander Isak £280,000 2031 Ryan Gravenberch £277,500* 2032 Cody Gakpo £200,000 2030

*Figure reported by Verweij for De Telegraaf

It now seems crazy to think that it was less than two years ago that the Netherlands international had been struggling to nail down a starting berth in L4 and was even been linked with a potential exit to Galatasaray.

One Premier League title and nearly a century of Liverpool appearances later, Gravenberch has become an integral figure at Anfield, and sporting director Richard Hughes has done a commendable job in moving swiftly to tie down the 23-year-old for the long-term future.

Six more years of the Dutch genius in a red shirt? We’ll gladly take that, thank you very much!