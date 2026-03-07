Mo Salah reached a new milestone last night which’ll feel particularly sweet for Liverpool fans

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Mo Salah has become accustomed to breaking all sorts of records throughout his time at Liverpool, and he reached another special milestone in the FA Cup victory over Wolves on Friday night.

Shortly after Andy Robertson opened the scoring early in the second half, the Reds winger got on the end of a delicious cross from the Scottish left-back and finished to the net. He was initially flagged offside but that decision was overturned after a VAR review and the visitors’ lead was doubled.

That goal for the Egyptian took him to 254 for LFC (lfchistory.net), and one journalist pointed out the significance of that number.

Salah surpasses Rooney’s all-time Man United record

Just after Salah netted at Molineux, The Athletic journalist Will Jeanes took to X with the delightful statistic that our number 11 has now scored more goal for Liverpool than anyone has ever managed for Manchester United.

It took him one past the all-time Old Trafford tally of 253 set by Wayne Rooney (mufcinfo.com), with the Egypt winger also reaching his tally in 432 games for the Reds, compared to 559 for the former England striker.

Salah makes more history despite subdued season at Anfield

The irony is that Salah has achieved this rarefied feat in what has statistically been his least productive season as a Liverpool player. It was just his ninth goal of the campaign, and he needs 14 more between now and the end of May just to equal his lowest single-season tally for the Reds (Transfermarkt).

The 33-year-old has endured some fierce criticism over his output in recent months, with Steve Nicol claiming that the winger is in ‘irreversible decline‘ and Mark Kennedy describing him as ‘yesterday’s man‘.

Even though the Egyptian has had a good week personally by netting in both matches against Wolves – his first time scoring in consecutive games for LFC in almost six months – even his most ardent backers would acknowledge that his levels have dropped significantly in 2025/26 compared to previous years.

However, one subdued campaign won’t tarnish the lasting legacy that Salah will leave at Liverpool once he calls time on his Anfield career. His surpassing of Rooney’s all-time scoring record at Man United puts into context just how generational a player he’s been for the Reds over the past nine years.