‘Concrete possibility’ – Premier League duo ‘lining up’ surprise raid for ex-Liverpool title winner

One former Liverpool player has been linked with a swift return to the Premier League less than a year after leaving Anfield.

Darwin Nunez contributed five goals to the Reds’ top-flight title triumph last season, including a memorable stoppage-time double away to Brentford, but his post-Merseyside fortunes haven’t been particularly kind to him.

There were reports in December that he’d already been contemplating an exit from Al-Hilal, and last month he was cut from the club’s Saudi Pro League squad to make way for new arrival Karim Benzema due to foreign player restrictions.

Nunez linked with swift Premier League return

On Saturday morning, Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing that Chelsea and Newcastle are showing an interest in bringing the former Liverpool striker back to the Premier League.

Nunez is understood to be keen on a return to Europe and may even be prepared to take a reduction on the £400,000-per-week wages he’s earning in Saudi Arabia in order to facilitate a transfer.

One source explained: “Premier League clubs are lining up for Nunez, and there’s a very concrete possibility of him leaving Al Hilal for a return to Europe this summer. Chelsea have liked Nunez for a while and still see him as someone to add spark and depth up front.”

Could Nunez viably return to the Premier League this year?

While Nunez’s on-field fortunes in Riyadh haven’t gone as he’d have liked, his apparent desire for a return to Europe could also be influenced by non-footballing reasons, given Saudi Arabia’s proximity to the escalating war in the Middle East.

Multiple governments have already advised their citizens to evacuate the country amid the frightening situation, and with the 26-year-old having a young family, it’d be most understandable if he were keen to relocate in order to ensure their safety.

Footballing matters are secondary in that context, although the thought of the Uruguay international returning to the Premier League in the colours of a rival club mightn’t be overly pleasant for Liverpool supporters.

Nunez was subjected to plenty of strong criticism during his three years in England, but Wayne Rooney recently opined that the forward ‘brought something‘ to the Reds in terms of his energy in attack and his penchant for a decisive late goal.

Could we viably see our former no.9 back in the English top flight at either Stamford Bridge or St James’ Park? It’d be jarring to see him in the colours of either of those clubs, but it doesn’t seem wholly implausible that he might fancy another crack at the Premier League.