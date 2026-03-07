Rob Edwards noticed one thing Liverpool did differently v Wolves on Friday after midweek humbling

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Rob Edwards commented on one big difference in Liverpool’s performance against Wolves on Friday night compared to the teams’ previous meeting earlier in the week.

Having gone down to an insipid 2-1 defeat at Molineux in the Premier League on Tuesday, the Reds made amends three nights later with a 3-1 victory which has taken them into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

In his post-match press conference, the Old Gold head coach praised the Merseysiders’ pressing intensity as ‘elite’ and noted how they improved vastly in that regard from the top-flight meeting just days earlier.

Edwards full of praise for ‘elite’ Liverpool

Edwards said (via Liverpool World): “Their counter-pressing and intensity was better. There were moments on Tuesday when we got through them. It was hard to get through or around them tonight.

“It was really tough. When we won it back, a few people took too many touches and it allowed them to go and nail us. Sometimes it wasn’t our fault; it was just brilliant counter-pressing from them. It was almost like they were swarming us.

“Their intensity was very, very good. [There were] a few turnovers when we could have been better, a lot where I thought, ‘That’s the level’. What they showed is the level, an incredibly elite level.”

Liverpool were so much better last night compared to midweek

Having been ‘shambolic’ against Wolves on Tuesday (in the words of James Pearce), Liverpool managed to raise their levels a few gears in the second half last night, with Rio Ngumoha turning in a starring display after being handed a rare senior start.

Edwards’ comments about the Reds’ intensity are backed up by their statistics out of possession across the two matches this week. They made six more recoveries than their opponents on Friday compared to one fewer in midweek, while also increasing their duel success rate from 45% to 52% (Sofascore).

The counter-pressing of which the Wolves boss spoke hasn’t always been evident in Arne Slot’s team this season, although it was more reminiscent of the Jurgen Klopp era when LFC became famed for that particular trait.

Liverpool’s attitude last night was considerably better than on Tuesday, even though it took until after half-time to find that all-important piece of ingenuity to break the deadlock, and that’s what they now need to bring into a daunting Champions League clash away to Galatasaray next week.

Edwards was gracious in defeat, and he can be very pleased with his team’s efforts over their past few games as they attempt to save face on what has been a chastening campaign at Molineux.