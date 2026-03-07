“Happy that I’m here” – Ryan Gravenberch says new Liverpool contract was an ‘easy’ decision

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Ryan Gravenberch has said that it was an ‘easy’ decision to commit his long-term future to Liverpool, following this afternoon’s news that he has signed a new contract at Anfield.

The midfielder has put pen to paper on a six-year deal which’ll keep him at Merseyside until 2032, having joined from Bayern Munich two-and-a-half years ago and become an integral presene in the team which won the Premier League last season.

The 23-year-old also became a father for the first time in August 2025, and he voiced his delight at securing an agreement to remain with LFC for the rest of his 20s.

Gravenberch: New Liverpool contract was an ‘easy’ decision

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s official website and social media channels, Gravenberch beamed: “I feel really, really good. I was really proud to extend my contract at such a big club. I’m really happy that I can stay for many more years.

“I felt directly the trust from the club, also from the manager. The decision for me was easy to make. My family is also happy here. We are now here almost three years, so I know everything already. I’m happy that I’m here.”

“It has a special place in my heart. I became a dad here. I also won the [Premier League] title with Liverpool, and there are no better days than that, so I’m really happy that I’m here.”

Gravenberch commits to Liverpool for his peak footballing years

The past 12 months have brought plenty of joy for Gravenberch in a sporting and personal sense, and the Liverpool hierarchy deserve credit for moving so quickly to tie down the Dutchman for what should be his peak footballing years.

When the Reds were riding the crest of a wave at the start of the current campaign, Virgil van Dijk said that his compatriot had been ‘in the form of his life‘, with the 23-year-old having been named the Premier League Young Player of the Season just a few months prior.

It attests to how happy the midfielder is with life at Anfield that, even with his team running the real risk of missing out on the Champions League next term, he had no qualms about committing his long-term future to LFC.

Richard Hughes will be delighted to secure that new long-term deal for Gravenberch, but now the attention of the sporting director must turn to doing likewise for Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson as they rapidly approach the end of their respective contracts.