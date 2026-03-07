Spurs’ stance on Igor Tudor outlined ahead of Liverpool clash amid reports of quickfire sacking

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Less than a month after taking charge at Tottenham Hotspur, it’s seemingly unclear whether Igor Tudor will still be in the job by the time they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday week.

The Croatian has overseen three defeats to fellow London clubs since replacing Thomas Frank in mid-February, and a 1-3 reverse at home to Crystal Palace on Thursday has left Spurs just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

It’s possible that they could be inside the bottom three by the time they kick off against the Reds on 15 March, although they have a Champions League round-of-16 clash away to Atletico Madrid in the meantime.

Spurs considering managerial change after dismal start for Tudor

According to The Telegraph, the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are ‘considering their options’ for a second managerial change in the space of a month after the disastrous start to Tudor’s reign in the dugout.

The defeat to Palace is said to have been ‘alarming’ for Spurs chiefs, although it’s expected that the Croatian will remain in charge for at the first leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico, which takes place on Tuesday night.

A week after they visit Anfield, the north Londoners host relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, and the report claims that the hierarchy ‘may feel that they cannot wait until after’ that game to instigate another change of manager.

Could Tudor be sacked before Spurs visit Liverpool next weekend?

Liverpool fans may be keeping one eye on Spurs’ European fixture on Tuesday and whether N17 bosses could act between that game and the Premier League visit to Merseyside five days later.

The Telegraph’s report would suggest that Tudor isn’t in danger of being fired imminently, but if his side are subjected to a heavy defeat in Madrid which effectively knocks them out of the Champions League, it doesn’t seem wholly unthinkable that the hierarchy might act before the match at Anfield.

In that scenario, Spurs would come to L4 in the hope of enjoying the kind of ‘new manager bounce’ that they haven’t had under the Croatian, and Reds supporters might be hoping that the Tottenham top brass hold fire on the 47-year-old’s future until after that game.

When Liverpool came up against a Forest team under new management in Vitor Pereira’s first Premier League game at the City Ground a fortnight ago, they escaped with a 1-0 victory – ‘escaped’ being the operative word as Arne Slot’s side were hugely fortunate to take three points that day.

Could there be a third managerial change for Spurs since their most recent visit to Anfield last April (the day that the Reds were confirmed as champions)? It seems more likely than unlikely that Tudor will get to Sunday week with his job intact, although that can’t be taken for granted in this increasingly volatile ‘instant gratification’ era of football.