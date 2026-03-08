After Gravenberch: Paul Joyce reveals four more Liverpool contracts in negotiation

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters received encouraging news this week after Ryan Gravenberch signed a new contract at Anfield, but fresh reporting suggests the club still faces complicated negotiations with several other key players.

The Dutch midfielder’s extension reflects Liverpool’s long-term belief in the core of the squad assembled over the last few seasons.

Attention now appears to be shifting towards several other important members of the team.

According to Paul Joyce writing for The Times, Liverpool are already working on multiple new deals across the squad.

Joyce reported: “Liverpool are also in discussions over a contract extension with Szoboszlai and there has been contact with Mac Allister’s father, Carlos, who also represents the Argentina World Cup winner.”

That update will be seen as encouraging news for supporters given how central both midfielders have become to Arne Slot’s plans.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister both arrived with Gravenberch in 2023 and have established themselves as key figures in Liverpool’s midfield rebuild, though the Argentine has been linked to Real Madrid.

Konate and Robertson contracts less certain

While the midfield contract talks appear to be progressing, the situation around two experienced defenders looks far less clear.

Joyce explained: “The futures of Ibrahima Konaté and Andrew Robertson remain uncertain, with both players out of contract at the end of the season, although their situations differ on account of their respective ages.”

The French centre-back is still viewed as a player Liverpool want to keep long-term.

However, negotiations appear to have slowed.

The Times journalist added: “Liverpool still want to extend the deal of Konaté, who turns 27 in May, but there appears to have been little progress of late over reaching an agreement.”

Robertson’s situation is different due to the stage of his career and the arrival of Milos Kerkez as the club’s long-term option at left-back.

Joyce noted: “Robertson, who scored the opening goal in Friday night’s 3-1 FA Cup success over Wolverhampton Wanderers, turns 32 next week and knows he is behind Milos Kerkez in the club’s long-term plans for the left-back role.”

Liverpool facing key contract decisions

Both defenders have been hugely important to Liverpool in recent years.

Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy recently admitted he would prioritise keeping both players if possible, particularly given the leadership and defensive stability they provide.

Murphy said he has been “absolutely gobsmacked” Robertson has played so little this season while also describing Konate as “physically brilliant”.

With Liverpool preparing for a crucial Champions League clash away at Galatasaray this week, the focus remains on results on the pitch.

Behind the scenes though, the club’s hierarchy clearly have several major contract decisions to resolve in the months ahead.