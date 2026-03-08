Alexis Mac Allister’s father clarifies Liverpool contract situation

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The future of Alexis Mac Allister has been the subject of fresh discussion after comments from the Liverpool midfielder’s father appeared to contradict recent reports about contract negotiations.

The Argentina international has become one of the most important players in Arne Slot’s system since arriving from Brighton in 2023.

Mac Allister has already played more than 130 matches for Liverpool across all competitions, contributing goals, assists and crucial control in midfield during the club’s recent trophy successes.

Recent reports suggested Liverpool were working on a new contract for the 26-year-old as part of a wider effort to secure the long-term future of several key players.

However, Mac Allister’s father and agent Carlos has now offered a slightly different picture.

Speaking to WinWin, he dismissed suggestions that negotiations are currently underway.

Carlos said: “There are no negotiations with Liverpool to renew the contract,” directly denying claims that talks had already begun about extending the midfielder’s stay at Anfield.

Mac Allister remains happy at Liverpool

While negotiations may not yet be taking place, the overall message from the player’s camp appears positive.

Carlos Mac Allister also stressed that his son remains comfortable and focused on his football at Liverpool.

The midfielder’s father explained that the Argentine is simply waiting for the club to present an offer if they wish to extend the agreement.

He added: “Mac Allister was only thinking about his team and waiting for an offer to renew his contract.”

That statement may reassure Liverpool supporters given the importance of the player within Slot’s squad.

The World Cup winner has developed into a central figure in the team since joining from Brighton for £35 million in 2023.

Liverpool expected to prioritise midfield contracts

Recent reporting has suggested that Liverpool’s hierarchy are actively reviewing several contracts across the squad.

Paul Joyce reported in The Times that discussions are already taking place with Dominik Szoboszlai and that the club had made contact with Mac Allister’s father regarding the Argentina international’s situation.

That suggests Liverpool are clearly aware of the importance of securing the midfielder’s long-term future.

At the same time, speculation has occasionally linked the 26-year-old with clubs such as Real Madrid.

Liverpool supporters will therefore hope any future discussions lead to an agreement that keeps one of the club’s most influential midfielders at Anfield for many years to come.

For now though, the message from Mac Allister’s camp is clear.

There may be interest in a new deal eventually, but formal negotiations have not yet begun.