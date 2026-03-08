Slot blocked from bringing John Heitinga back to Liverpool staff – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hierarchy reportedly declined a request from Arne Slot to bring former assistant John Heitinga back into the coaching staff during the current season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Dutch coach worked alongside Slot during Liverpool’s title-winning campaign last year before leaving Anfield to pursue his own managerial career.

Since then, Heitinga’s coaching journey has been turbulent.

After leaving Merseyside to become Ajax head coach, the former Netherlands international was dismissed following a difficult spell in Amsterdam before briefly joining Tottenham Hotspur’s coaching setup earlier this year.

Now a free agent again, the 42-year-old had reportedly been considered for a return to Liverpool.

According to The Kopite View, Slot was keen to reunite with the coach he trusted during that successful season.

The report explained: “Reports have emerged that Arne Slot wanted to bring John Heitinga back into his coaching staff at Liverpool FC following Heitinga’s departure from Tottenham Hotspur.”

Liverpool hierarchy prioritised stability

Despite Slot’s request, Liverpool’s leadership ultimately decided against making the change.

The reasoning appears to have been centred around maintaining stability during the final months of the campaign.

The report stated: “However, Liverpool’s hierarchy ultimately decided not to approve the move, believing that introducing a new coach this late in the season could cause unnecessary disruption to the current setup.

“Slot is believed to rate Heitinga highly and was keen to reunite with the Dutch coach. The two share a strong footballing understanding.”

This situation does appear unusual because Heitinga had already worked successfully within the Liverpool structure and so rejecting a plan to bring him back, seems odd.

What the decision might mean for Slot

Liverpool’s decision does not necessarily mean the door is closed on a future return for Heitinga.

The club simply appears reluctant to alter the coaching structure during a crucial part of the season.

With Liverpool still competing in the Champions League and FA Cup, the priority from the hierarchy appears to be continuity rather than experimentation behind the scenes.

However, the episode does raise an interesting question about the balance of power at Anfield.

If Slot specifically requested the reunion but the hierarchy blocked it, it suggests Liverpool’s sporting structure still places significant decision-making authority above the manager.

Whether that proves to be the right call may only become clear once the season reaches its conclusion.