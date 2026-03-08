Jeremy Jacquet breaks silence after injury blow before Liverpool move

(Photo by j.jacquet97 on Instagram)

Liverpool’s future defender Jeremy Jacquet has spoken publicly for the first time since undergoing surgery on the shoulder injury that cut short his season at Rennes.

The 20-year-old centre-back is set to join Liverpool this summer after the club agreed a major deal for one of the most highly regarded young defenders in France.

However, his campaign in Ligue 1 seemingly came to an abrupt end last month after suffering a serious shoulder injury during Rennes’ defeat to Lens.

Following the procedure, Jacquet posted an update for supporters on Instagram confirming the surgery was successful.

He wrote: “As announced by the club, the operation went very well. A long phase of rehabilitation is about to begin, I will give it my all during this time to come back stronger!”

The message suggests the young French defender is already focused on his recovery ahead of the next stage of his career.

Injury could mean Jacquet has played his final Rennes match



Unfortunately for Rennes supporters, the injury likely means Jacquet has already played his final game for the club.

The defender had been enjoying an impressive season before the setback.

The shoulder injury occurred during the February 7 match against Lens, when the 20-year-old suddenly clutched his shoulder inside his own penalty area before leaving the pitch.

Medical specialists consulted in France suggested that recovery timelines for this type of injury can vary significantly.

Depending on the procedure performed, the expected recovery period could range from four to six months before full contact football is possible again.

That timeframe makes it unlikely Jacquet will feature again for Rennes before completing his move to Anfield.

Liverpool invested heavily in Jacquet’s potential

Despite the setback, Liverpool remain confident about the defender’s long-term future.

French football journalist Julien Laurens recently explained that the size of Liverpool’s investment reflects the club’s belief in Jacquet’s ceiling.

Laurens said: “You don’t spend that much money on a player when you don’t believe in their potential.”

The BBC Euro Leagues pundit also highlighted how quickly the French youngster has risen through the ranks.

He added: “It shows you how quickly football can go – in a year, you go from playing for Clermont in the French second division to being bought for £60m by Liverpool.”

For now, Jacquet’s focus is simply on recovery.

Liverpool supporters will be hoping the rehabilitation process goes smoothly so that when he finally arrives at Anfield, he can begin fulfilling that potential.