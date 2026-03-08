Klopp agent breaks silence on Atletico Madrid talks

(Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

Rumours linking Jurgen Klopp with a return to management at Atletico Madrid have been firmly dismissed by the former Liverpool boss’ agent.

The German stepped away from coaching in the summer of 2024 after nearly nine years at Anfield and currently works as head of football for Red Bull.

However, speculation surfaced in Spain suggesting Klopp could soon be back on the touchline.

Reports from Spanish journalist Pepe Estrada on the popular programme El Chiringuito claimed Atletico Madrid had already begun talks with the former Liverpool manager.

The suggestion was that the 57-year-old admired the Spanish club and could be close to replacing long-serving coach Diego Simeone.

Klopp agent shuts down Atletico rumours

According to WinWin, Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has now responded directly to those claims and offered a blunt assessment of the situation.

Kosicke dismissed the speculation outright when asked about the reports.

The outlet reported: “Marc Kosicke, the agent of German coach Jurgen Klopp, head of football at Red Bull, responded to rumors linking the veteran coach to the job of manager of Spanish team Atletico Madrid.”

The agent then made his stance even clearer when addressing the suggestion of negotiations.

WinWin quoted Kosicke saying the reports were “stupid rumors.”

That response appears to end the speculation quickly, with the German coach not currently planning a return to day-to-day management.

Klopp continues to attract interest

Despite stepping away from the dugout, Klopp continues to be linked with some of the biggest jobs in football.

The German remains one of the most respected coaches of the modern era after transforming Liverpool during his time on Merseyside.

During his nine-year spell at Anfield, the former Borussia Dortmund manager helped us win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups.

Interest in his services has continued even after his departure.

Kosicke previously revealed that several clubs and national teams approached Klopp following his exit from Liverpool.

He explained: “Before joining Red Bull, Jürgen could have coached the USA or England – probably Germany too, if Julian Nagelsmann hadn’t already been there.”

The agent also confirmed that Premier League clubs attempted to tempt the German back into management.

Kosicke added: “Even Chelsea and Manchester United enquired, although Jürgen had clearly stated that he would not coach any other club in England.”

For now, though, Klopp appears content with his current role away from the touchline and if he ever does return it feels like Anfield and England will be off the agenda.

While rumours will inevitably continue to follow a figure of his stature, the latest speculation linking the Liverpool legend with Atletico Madrid appears to have been firmly shut down.