Leroy Sane handed controversial Galatasaray suspension ahead of Liverpool clash

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s upcoming Champions League opponents Galatasaray will host the Reds this week full of confidence after securing an important derby victory over Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Istanbul side recorded a narrow 1-0 win away from home on Saturday thanks to a decisive goal from Victor Osimhen.

The result strengthened their position at the top of the Turkish league table while also providing a morale boost ahead of Liverpool’s visit to RAMS Park in the Champions League.

However, the match also produced a controversial moment involving Leroy Sane that could have implications for the weeks ahead.

According to a match report from Turkiye Today, the breakthrough arrived just before half-time.

The report stated: “The breakthrough came in the 39th minute when Leroy Sane delivered a cross from the right, and Osimhen converted to give the visitors the lead before halftime.”

Leroy Sane red card sparks controversy

The match took a dramatic turn shortly after the hour mark when Galatasaray were reduced to ten players.

Turkiye Today reported: “The match shifted in the 62nd minute when Galatasaray were reduced to 10 players after Leroy Sane received a direct red card for a hard challenge on Ridvan Yilmaz in midfield.”

The dismissal caused significant debate after the final whistle, particularly as it was the first red card of the German winger’s professional league career – though it won’t impact his involvement against the Reds.

Despite playing with ten men for the remainder of the match, the Turkish champions held on to secure the victory.

The report added: “Despite the setback, Galatasaray held onto its lead… Besiktas pressed for an equalizer until the final whistle, which came after 11 minutes of stoppage time.”

The win means Galatasaray now sit comfortably at the top of the Super Lig table with 61 points from 25 matches.

Liverpool face hostile Champions League test

Liverpool now head to Istanbul knowing they will face a side full of belief.

Arne Slot has already warned that the trip to Türkiye will be one of the toughest tests in the tie.

Slot said the team “will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul.”

The atmosphere is expected to be intense inside RAMS Park, especially with Galatasaray supporters desperate to push their team towards another major European result.

Interestingly, there will be no Galatasaray supporters present for the return leg at Anfield after UEFA sanctioned the club following incidents during their Champions League play-off win over Juventus.

That means the first leg in Istanbul may prove even more crucial for both sides.