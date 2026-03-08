Robertson names two Liverpool youngsters who impressed him vs Wolves

Pictures via ALL RED Video

Andy Robertson has praised two of Liverpool’s youngest players after the FA Cup victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, highlighting the impact Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni made during the match.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds returned to Molineux just days after a painful Premier League defeat and produced a strong second-half performance to secure a 3-1 win and progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Robertson played a key role in the result, scoring the opening goal before assisting Mo Salah shortly afterwards.

However, the Scotland international was just as eager to highlight the contribution of the younger players in the squad.

Speaking to All Red Video after the match, Robertson singled out Ngumoha for particular praise.

He said: “I thought [Ngumoha] was excellent. I thought it was his best game in a Liverpool shirt. I thought his decision-making was spot on.

“He made the right decisions when to pass, when to play, when to go to the byline. He did it all.”

Robertson highlights Liverpool youngsters’ growth

The Liverpool left-back also revealed that the senior players have been working closely with the young duo throughout the season.

Robertson explained that both the teenage winger and Nyoni have been improving steadily as they gain more experience around the first-team squad.

He added: “Credit to him, he has been working so hard and been listening to all us lads, as well. I thought he was outstanding.

“I thought Trey, when he came on, was outstanding as well.”

The experienced defender believes both players will have an important role to play moving forward.

He continued: “These two are really important to the squad. They are only young but have been growing and growing so much as the season has been going on.”

Ngumoha already giving Slot a selection dilemma

Ngumoha’s recent performances are beginning to attract wider attention around the team.

The 17-year-old winger has now made 18 appearances this season, scoring once and playing 483 minutes in all competitions, while Nyoni has featured nine times for 220 minutes.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy recently suggested the young attacker has even given Arne Slot a genuine selection headache.

Murphy said the teenager “plays with freedom and positivity” and didn’t look fazed despite being heavily involved in Liverpool’s attacking play against Wolves.

Robertson also revealed he had spoken to Ngumoha before kick-off and offered some simple advice.

He explained: “I just said to Rio before the game: ‘I’ll feed you the ball, it’s up to you to make the right decisions. If you do that, you’ll have a hell of a game.’”

Our vice captain isn’t new to this though, he was praising both teenagers back in the summer and it’s clear they’re set to be stars for the future.