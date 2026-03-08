Virgil van Dijk and Kenny Dalglish share Instagram exchange Liverpool fans will love

(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters always appreciate moments where the club’s history and present come together, and a recent online exchange between Virgil van Dijk and Kenny Dalglish delivered exactly that.

The Liverpool captain took to Instagram to share what he was watching recently, posting a photo of his laptop showing Dalglish’s documentary on Amazon Prime.

In the image, the Dutch defender tagged the legendary former player and manager directly in the story.

For Liverpool fans, seeing the current captain watching a documentary about arguably the club’s greatest ever figure was a reminder of just how deeply connected the modern squad remains to the club’s history.

Dalglish soon noticed the post and responded warmly.

Quoting the story image on his own Instagram account, the Liverpool legend replied: “Hope you enjoyed it @virgilvandijk.”

A link between Liverpool’s past and present

Moments like this always resonate strongly with Liverpool supporters.

Dalglish remains one of the most important figures in the club’s history, both as a player and manager, and the new documentary about his life has already been widely praised.

Kenny Dalglish (2025), directed by Asif Kapadia, explores the Scot’s remarkable career with Liverpool and Celtic through archival footage and interviews with Dalglish, his family and former teammates.

Seeing Liverpool’s current captain engaging with that history reflects the culture that continues to exist around the club.

Van Dijk himself has become one of the defining figures of the modern Liverpool era.

Since arriving from Southampton in January 2018 for £75 million, the Netherlands international has helped transform the club’s defence while playing a central role in multiple trophy wins.

Van Dijk’s growing Liverpool legacy

The 34-year-old centre-back has already built a remarkable list of achievements at Anfield.

Van Dijk has won the Champions League, two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and multiple League Cups with Liverpool while also collecting major individual honours including the 2019 PFA Player of the Year award.

His leadership role has only grown since becoming club captain.

Opponents still highlight the Dutchman’s importance too.

West Ham midfielder Mateus Fernandes recently admitted his side specifically prepared to deal with Van Dijk’s set-piece threat before facing Liverpool.

Yet even with that preparation, the Hammers still struggled to contain the Reds’ captain.

Dalglish remains a custodian of the club, publicly backing Arne Slot to succeed and the pair are clearly juggernauts in spreading positive words about our club.

Interactions like this one with Dalglish highlight why Van Dijk increasingly feels like a player who belongs firmly among the club’s modern legends.