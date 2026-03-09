Andy Robertson has made his wishes clear as Liverpool contract ticks rapidly towards expiry

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has indicated that he would like to remain at Liverpool beyond the expiry of his current contract in June.

The left-back, who turns 32 on Wednesday, is set to become a free agent in the summer as it stands, and was the subject of an approach from Tottenham Hotspur towards the end of the January transfer window.

After scoring in the FA Cup win over Wolves last Friday, the Scotland international admitted that he hasn’t played as much as he’d have liked this season, with Milos Kerkez starting the majority of Premier League games, but acknowledged the club’s need to look towards the future.

Robertson remains hopeful over new Liverpool contract

Robertson has indicated that he remains as committed as ever to Liverpool and is hoping to agree a contract extension, insisting that negotiations will be played out privately until a final decision is reached.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “I was never not committed. I’ve been committed to Liverpool for the last eight-and-a-half or nine years now and I’ll be committed until I’m no longer needed. That’s always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I’ve given this club everything.

“It’s been a fantastic relationship so hopefully that continues and obviously January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward and like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training.

“Whatever was happening behind the scenes [over Spurs interest] happened, and all I can say is that I kept focusing on football…When a decision is made, and we’re getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys.”

Could a decision on Robertson’s future be imminent?

One thing which has never been in doubt about Robertson throughout his time at Liverpool is his wholehearted commitment to the cause, with his innate leadership making him a vital presence in the dressing room even when he’s not playing.

Having been at Anfield for almost a decade and lost his starting place to Kerkez this season, it’d be understandable if the 31-year-old were to feel a desire to take on a new challenge elsewhere at this point in his career.

However, it appears from his latest comments that he’d like to remain on Merseyside if an agreement can be struck between all parties. The window for that to happen is becoming ever smaller, but it’s worth recalling that it wasn’t until April last year that new contracts were announced for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

The ‘three-month’ reference from Robertson would suggest that we might have definitive news one way or the other by the end of March, so perhaps it won’t be much longer before we know for sure whether or not he’ll be a Liverpool player next term. Fingers crossed that he’ll remain a Red.