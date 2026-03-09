Premier League defender who wowed Salah is prepared to snub Man Utd in favour of Liverpool move

(Images via Dan Mullan and George Wood/Getty Images)

One current Premier League defender would reportedly prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United, if given a choice between the two clubs.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

According to a recent report from Sports Boom, the Old Trafford outfit have identified Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson as a ‘serious target’ for the summer, with Aston Villa also contemplating a move for the £25m-valued American.

The Reds had purportedly been plotting a raid on Craven Cottage for the 28-year-old in January amid doubts over Andy Robertson’s future, and if FSG were to revisit that interest, it seems that the USA international could be persuaded.

Liverpool are Robinson’s transfer preference

On Sunday, TEAMtalk reported that Robinson would rather join Liverpool than Man United, despite the latter’s firm interest in the player.

The Fulham defender, who was previously on the books at Everton, is understood to be ‘keen on a return to Merseyside’ and would like to play for the Reds, in spite of his previous affiiliation with our local rivals.

Will Liverpool attempt to sign Robinson this year?

Liverpool have been intermittently linked with the American left-back for some time, but will they finally make a concrete move for him in 2026?

Much could depend on what happens with Robertson. If the long-serving Scot signs a new contract, it wouldn’t make a lot of sense for the Reds to target that position when other areas of the squad need more urgent addressing. However, if the 31-year-old departs in the summer, then a competitor for Kerkez would need to be brought in.

Robinson excelled on his previous visit to Anfield last season, setting up both Fulham goals in their 2-2 draw that day, and another performance against LFC impressed Mo Salah to the extent that our winger asked him for his age mid-game and went to compliment him after the final whistle (The Athletic).

The USA international has had a stop-start campaign this time around due to injury issues, something which might be a red flag to Liverpool chiefs amid the chronic absenteeism which has afflicted our squad in recent months, especially in defence.

Nonetheless, if Richard Hughes were to pursue the American left-back this year, it’d appear that the player could well be persuaded to join.