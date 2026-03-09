Ex-Everton CEO disparages Liverpool with three-word swipe as Alexis Mac Allister exit talked up

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

A former Everton chief executive has brutally disparaged Liverpool as ‘Real Madrid reserves’ amid multiple Reds players being linked with the Bernabeu giants.

Last month, Hungary coach Marco Rossi spoke of Dominik Szoboszlai’s ‘dream’ to play for Los Blancos, off the back of reported interest from the Spanish capital, while journalist Ian Doyle isn’t discounting a move to Alvaro Arbeloa’s side for Alexis Mac Allister.

Paul Joyce wrote in The Times over the weekend that Anfield chiefs have initiated contact over a potential contract extension for the Argentine midfielder, although that hasn’t quelled speculation from elsewhere that the 27-year-old could depart.

Wyness derides Liverpool as ‘Real Madrid reserves’

Speaking to Football Insider, former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claimed: “Last week we talked about Szoboszlai going to Real Madrid, and now we’ve got Mac Allister going to Real Madrid. It seems like they’re Real Madrid reserves at the moment.

“I do think Mac Allister could be interested in Real Madrid. I think that’s one has got more legs than Szoboszlai, and I think that may be something that they will at least be talking about right now.

“It’s still early days in terms of the agents making their move, but Real Madrid are definitely going to be making their move.”

Liverpool may need Champions League qualification to keep hold of key players

Wyness’ comment about Liverpool being ‘Real Madrid reserves’ will grate with Kopites who’ve seen several players swap Anfield for the Bernabeu over the years, from Michael Owen and Xabi Alonso in the 2000s to Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer.

The ongoing rumours surrounding Mac Allister and (to a lesser extent) Szoboszlai are unwelcome, although it attests to how highly both are regarded in the footballing world that they’re being talked up as viable transfer targets for Los Blancos.

The discourse over the midfield duo partly explains why Champions League qualification is non-negotiable for the Reds. It’s natural that players of their quality will want to be competing for Europe’s premier club trophy, and LFC can’t afford to enter a prolonged period of not even being in the tournament.

Liverpool fans may well be hoping that those currently at Anfield will look at Alexander-Arnold’s fortunes in Madrid and deduce that the grass isn’t necessarily greener elsewhere, with our former right-back being frequently castigated in the Spanish media over his performances at the Bernabeu.

As for Wyness’ depiction of the Reds as ‘Real Madrid reserves’…let’s just say we don’t see Los Blancos signing too many players from Everton (except for Thomas Gravesen 21 years ago)!