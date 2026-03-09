‘What is he complaining about?’ – Galatasaray boss questioned before Liverpool match

(Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League opponents Galatasaray head into the last-16 clash surrounded by controversy after their latest derby victory sparked a public disagreement between managers.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Turkish champions secured a narrow 1-0 win away to Besiktas in the Super Lig, a result that strengthened their grip on the top of the table and boosted confidence ahead of facing us in Istanbul.

However, the match also produced heated comments from both dugouts regarding the refereeing.

According to a match report from Turkiye Today, Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk was unhappy with several decisions during the contest and openly criticised the officials after the final whistle.

The report explained that the 50-year-old was also booked during the match.

Derby row erupts after Galatasaray win

Turkiye Today quoted the Galatasaray manager expressing frustration about the officiating and stoppage time.

Buruk said: “We played with 10 men for 45 minutes, including stoppage time. I thought the match would never end.

“I even said, ‘Let it continue a little longer.’ Then they showed me a yellow card, and I was suspended. They gave a funny, simple yellow card.”

Those comments prompted a strong response from Besiktas head coach Sergen Yalcin.

The opposition manager also questioned refereeing decisions during the derby, particularly an earlier challenge involving Leroy Sane.

Yalcin told reporters: “I do not want to say we lost because of the referee, but there was a red card situation for Sane in the 20th minute.

“I wonder if there is any referee in the world who would not give a red card for that.”

When asked directly about Buruk’s complaints regarding the officiating, the Besiktas coach delivered a pointed response.

He said: “What is he complaining about? They have been champions for three years, and they are complaining about the referee?”

Liverpool prepare for hostile Istanbul test

The incident highlights the intense atmosphere surrounding Turkish football just days before Liverpool arrive at RAMS Park.

Galatasaray are currently top of the Super Lig and clearly enter the Champions League fixture in strong domestic form.

Their derby victory over Besiktas was secured thanks to Victor Osimhen’s decisive first-half goal, continuing a run that has helped them open a healthy lead at the summit of the league standings.

However, the match also saw Leroy Sane sent off late on, adding another controversial moment to the encounter.

For Arne Slot and his Liverpool side, the trip to Istanbul represents a major challenge, particularly as Galatasaray already defeated us in Türkiye earlier this season and they can’t have their fans at Anfield.

With tensions already running high around the Turkish champions, the Champions League tie promises to be played in a fiercely charged environment.