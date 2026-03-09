Galatasaray face suspension risk ahead of Liverpool Champions League clash

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League meeting with Galatasaray could have further consequences beyond the first leg in Istanbul, with several players walking a disciplinary tightrope ahead of the return match at Anfield.

Arne Slot’s side travel to RAMS Park knowing that a strong result could put us in control of the last-16 tie, but the booking situation surrounding the Turkish champions may also shape how both teams approach the match.

According to Ian Doyle writing for the Liverpool Echo, a number of Galatasaray players are currently just one yellow card away from a suspension that would rule them out of the second leg on Merseyside.

The situation applies to several key figures across the Turkish champions’ squad.

Seven Galatasaray players one booking away

The Liverpool Echo explained how Champions League disciplinary rules could affect the tie.

Doyle reported: “Champions League rules dictate any player who receives three yellow cards – or any subsequent odd number of bookings – from the league stage onwards is banned for the next game.”

That rule leaves a large group of Galatasaray players in danger heading into the match against us.

The report continued: “And it means Galatasaray run the risk of having a host of players banned for next week’s second leg with seven players all on two Champions League bookings.”

Among those walking the suspension tightrope are goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, defenders Ismail Jakobs, Davinson Sanchez and Abdulkerim Bardakci, along with forwards Roland Sallai and Victor Osimhen.

January arrival Noa Lang is also in the same position, having already collected two bookings earlier in the competition while playing for Napoli.

Liverpool are not completely immune from the same concern either.

Doyle also noted: “Curtis Jones, though, runs the risk of being suspended for the Anfield return against Galatasaray on Wednesday week should he receive a booking in Istanbul.”

Galatasaray largely injury free before Liverpool clash

While disciplinary issues may complicate matters, Galatasaray enter the match in strong physical condition.

The Turkish champions have very few injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s visit.

According to the Liverpool Echo, teenage defender Arda Unyay is the only recent absentee and he has yet to feature for the first team this season.

That means the Istanbul side are expected to have a near full-strength squad available for the first leg.

Galatasaray also arrive in confident mood after their recent derby victory over Besiktas, a match decided by Victor Osimhen’s first-half goal.

That win strengthened their grip on the top of the Turkish Super Lig and gives them momentum heading into the Champions League tie.

However, with so many players at risk of suspension for the return at Anfield as well as their fans being banned from our ground, discipline could become an important factor in how the Turkish champions approach the first leg against us.