Mamardashvili set to start on Tuesday after Alisson blow – how has he done for Liverpool so far?

Giorgi Mamardashvili is set to start for Liverpool in their Champions League clash away to Galatasaray on Tuesday evening, following an injury blow to Alisson Becker.

The Reds’ number 1 complained of some discomfort during this morning’s open training session and, while the issue is understood to be minor, it’s been decided that he won’t be risked for the trip to Istanbul (The Times).

Coincidentally, it was in our 1-0 defeat at Rams Park just over five months ago that the Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury which sidelined him for most of the autumn, with his understudy coming in for just his second competitive LFC appearance.

How has Mamardashvili done for Liverpool so far?

Mamardashvili has played 11 times for Liverpool so far, the majority of which came during his time deputising for Alisson throughout October and November.

He’s conceded 17 goals in those matches and (excluding the Galatasaray game when we were already losing when he came on) has kept just two clean sheets, with five wins and six defeats for the Reds when he’s featured.

His most recent appearance came in the FA Cup third-round win over Barnsley two months ago, when Arne Slot’s side triumped 4-1 at Anfield (Transfermarkt).

Mamardashvili has had good moments despite bad results

When comparing Mamardashvili’s rate of goal concession to Alisson’s this season, there is an evident drop-off when Liverpool’s number 1 isn’t available.

2025/26 (all competitions) Mamardashvili Alisson Minutes played 934 2,846 Goals conceded 17 35 Minutes per goal conceded 54.94 81.31

It didn’t help the Georgian that he was thrown into the team at the beginning of their hideous 12-match run in autumn when they lost nine times, and although he was involved during that malaise, he didn’t do a great deal wrong on a personal level.

One of his finest moments came during the 2-0 win over Aston Villa in November when he pulled off a fantastic reaction save from Matty Cash when the game was goalless, and he was one of just two players who Steve Nicol absolved of blame for the defeat at Brentford the previous week.

Mamardashvili will inevitably be judged through the prism of Alisson’s brilliance whenever he plays for Liverpool, but it’s a sign of the faith the club has in him that they were willing to part with the excellent Caoimhin Kelleher in order to bring in the 25-year-old as our intended future first-choice.

Hopefully the towering Georgia international can enjoy a strong performance tomorrow and show that he can be a reliale long-term successor to the brilliant Brazilian at Anfield.