‘It felt 100% right’ – Florian Wirtz opens up on what convinced him to sign for Liverpool

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz has said that his decision to sign for Liverpool last summer ‘felt 100% right’.

It was almost nine months ago that the 22-year-old became the Reds’ then-record signing after he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in a £116m deal, having successfully fended off Bayern Munich to get their man.

The German playmaker had to wait until LFC’s final match of 2025 to register his first goal for the club, but that strike against Wolves over Christmas triggered a hot streak of six goals in 10 matches as he began the New Year with a bang (Transfermarkt).

Wirtz: Joining Liverpool ‘felt 100% right’

Wirtz was joined by fellow summer arrivals Jeremie Frimpong (who also signed from Leverkusen) and Giorgi Mamardashvili on the latest episode of ‘The Reds Roundtable’ (via LFC’s official YouTube channel), and he explained what convinced him to make the move to Liverpool.

Our number 7 reflected: “For me it took a little bit longer [to decide] really because [I was] in my area with all my family and friends, so it was not an easy step, but Liverpool was the first club who approached me to speak and tried to convince me to join the club. It [showed] 100% commitment and it felt 100% right.”

He added that he first knew of LFC’s interest while he was still at Leverkusen and was attracted by the idea of following Frimpong to Anfield, saying: “We were sitting next to each other in the changing room and every day we spoke to each other. We were sitting next to each other and speaking every day how it is going and it can be so cool if we can come here together.”

Thank goodness Liverpool were so proactive in enticing Wirtz

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes has taken plenty of flak from some supporters over the past few months, but we can be very grateful for his proactivity in seeking out Wirtz for a transfer to Anfield and convincing the German to join.

It also helped that Frimpong was about to make the same move, thus ensuring that they would remain teammates, and the 22-year-old’s performances on the pitch showed that he needed little time to settle into life on Merseyside.

The biggest adjustment from Bundesliga to Premier League was in terms of physicality, but the playmaker spoke of the extra gym work he’d put in to ensure that he’d adapt to the rigours of the English top flight as quickly as possible.

Liverpool missed the creative brilliance of Wirtz in their 2-1 defeat to Wolves last week, and his return off the bench in the subsequent FA Cup win at Molineux on Friday was a most welcome sight.

It’s been a very disappointing season for the Reds as a whole, but just imagine how much worse it might’ve been if the Anfield hiearchy didn’t move quickly enough to persuade the German to favour LFC over Bayern.

