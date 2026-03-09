Gary Lineker highlights what Liverpool miss when one man doesn’t play

(Pictures The Rest Is Football on YouTube)

Andy Robertson reminded supporters of his quality during the FA Cup victory over Wolves, and Gary Lineker believes the Scotland international’s absence from the regular starting line-up has been felt more than many expected.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Arne Slot’s side secured a 3-1 win at Molineux to reach the quarter-finals, with the left-back scoring the opening goal and later assisting Mo Salah.

It was a performance that prompted renewed debate about Robertson’s role in the team following the arrival of Milos Kerkez last summer.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, former England striker Gary Lineker suggested Liverpool have missed the attacking influence Robertson brings when he is not starting regularly.

Lineker reflected on the situation at left-back and the transition following Kerkez’s £40 million arrival from Bournemouth.

He said: “I mean, it’s easy in hindsight. They bring in Kerkez and they spent a few bob on him.

“He comes in and he’s struggled a little bit, but you could see even Andy Robertson at the end—he did say, didn’t he? Well, it took him a bit of time to settle in.”

Lineker highlights Robertson’s creativity

The 65-year-old also pointed to what Liverpool lose when Robertson is not playing consistently.

Lineker explained: “I think they’ve really missed those—I know he’s still there, Andy, but he’s not playing regularly. I think they’ve really missed him and Trent.

“That unbelievable attacking creativity that both of those players have had… that creativity is a big miss for them on both sides, I would say.”

That assessment echoes the view of several pundits following the Wolves match, with Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer both arguing the experienced Scot deserved more opportunities in recent months.

Robertson’s display at Molineux certainly strengthened that argument.

Robertson performance vs Wolves

The 31-year-old delivered an outstanding all-round performance against Wolves.

Stat Robertson vs Wolves Sofascore rating 8.3 Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes 4 Touches 125 Pass accuracy 92%

Those Sofascore numbers underline how influential the Scotland captain can still be.

While Kerkez remains part of Liverpool’s long-term plans at left-back, the gap between the two players may not be as large as some initially believed.

Robertson’s future at Anfield also remains uncertain, with his current contract situation still unresolved and the defender turning 32 next week.

For now, though, the experienced full-back continues to show he still has plenty to offer Liverpool, particularly when big moments arrive in important matches.