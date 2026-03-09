Liverpool face fixture pile-up as FA Cup quarter-finals confirmed

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s progress in the FA Cup could lead to a challenging run of fixtures as the schedule tightens heading into the final months of the season.

Arne Slot’s side secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Wolves at Molineux, keeping alive our hopes of silverware while also adding further pressure to an already packed calendar.

The Reds are currently competing across multiple fronts, with the FA Cup and Champions League still offering opportunities for success alongside the ongoing battle for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

However, reports suggest the FA Cup quarter-final schedule may create complications for several clubs, including Liverpool.

According to The Mirror, the timing of the next round is likely to force some league fixtures to be rearranged.

FA Cup schedule creates fixture complications

The upcoming ties are scheduled for early April, which overlaps with existing league fixtures.

The Mirror explained how the situation could disrupt the football calendar across multiple competitions.

The report said: “The FA Cup quarter-finals will be played across Easter weekend – which could present some fixture headaches.”

For Liverpool, that could mean juggling domestic and European commitments during a critical stage of the campaign.

Slot’s side are already preparing for the Champions League last-16 clash with Galatasaray, a tie that will demand full focus across two legs.

At the same time, the FA Cup remains an opportunity to secure another trophy.

Liverpool’s recent performance against Wolves showed the squad is capable of competing strongly on multiple fronts.

As Wolves defender Hugo Bueno admitted after that match, Liverpool simply operated at a higher level.

The Spaniard said: “They were two very different games… Today they really showed their level, they were on it and we couldn’t deal with it I don’t think.”

Liverpool balancing multiple ambitions

The scheduling challenge highlights the balancing act facing Slot and his squad.

Liverpool are currently sixth in the Premier League table, meaning securing Champions League qualification remains a priority.

At the same time, the FA Cup and Champions League offer genuine opportunities for success this season.

Maintaining momentum in Europe will also be important, particularly with Galatasaray entering the tie carrying disciplinary concerns, as several players risk suspension for the second leg at Anfield.

That situation could provide Liverpool with a potential advantage later in the tie.

However, as the fixture calendar tightens through April, Slot will need to manage his squad carefully if Liverpool are to keep competing across all competitions.