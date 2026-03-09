Liverpool finances improve dramatically with huge profit recorded

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have returned to profitability following a strong financial year that saw the club record its highest-ever revenue.

The latest accounts show a significant turnaround for the Reds, reflecting the financial benefits of competing in the Champions League as well as continued commercial growth.

Financial analyst Wyn Grant, writing for The Political Economy of Football, highlighted the scale of the improvement in the club’s finances.

Grant summarised the findings from Swiss Ramble’s analysis of Liverpool’s accounts.

He wrote: “Liverpool returned to profitability last season, as they swung from a pre-tax loss of £57m to a profit of £15m, a big improvement of £72m in the bottom line.”

That turnaround came alongside a major increase in overall income.

Grant added: “Revenue shot up £89m (14%) from £614m to a club record £703m, while profit on player sales more than doubled from £22m to £53m.”

Champions League return boosted Liverpool revenue

One of the key factors behind the financial growth was Liverpool’s participation in the Champions League.

The report explained that broadcasting revenue rose significantly thanks to the club competing in Europe’s most lucrative tournament rather than the Europa League.

Grant wrote: “One of the main drivers of the growth in Liverpool’s revenue was playing in the more lucrative Champions League… which led to a steep increase in broadcasting, up £60m (29%) from £204m to £264m.”

Matchday and commercial income also rose during the same period.

Matchday revenue increased from £102m to £116m, while commercial income grew from £308m to £323m, both reaching new club highs.

Swiss Ramble concluded the overall picture was extremely positive for Liverpool.

The analysis stated: “This is obviously a very good set of figures, as Liverpool returned to profitability… while they also set a new club record for revenue, becoming only the second English club to top £700m.”

The new kit deal with Adidas has also previously been stated as a huge money maker for the club too.

Liverpool finances strong but pressure remains

Despite the encouraging financial results, the analysis also noted that costs have increased sharply.

Operating expenses rose significantly during the same period, driven by higher wages and investment in the squad.

Swiss Ramble also warned that last summer’s transfer spending will further increase costs in future accounts.

The report explained that higher amortisation and salary commitments will affect the club’s financial outlook in the coming years.

That said, Liverpool’s strong revenue base means the club is well positioned to absorb those costs.

Maintaining Champions League qualification remains financially important though, with experts previously warning that missing out on Europe’s top competition could cost the club significant income.

For Liverpool supporters, however, the focus will ultimately remain on results on the pitch, where Arne Slot’s side are still competing in both the Champions League and FA Cup while pushing to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.