Liverpool handed nightmare Alisson injury blow before Galatasaray clash

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Galatasaray after Alisson was ruled out.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has not travelled to Istanbul with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad, which means Giorgi Mamardashvili is now expected to start at RAMS Park.

Paul Joyce, writing for The Times, confirmed the setback and explained it came after a problem in training on Monday.

Joyce wrote: “Alisson will miss Liverpool’s Champions League game with Galatasaray having complained of discomfort after Monday’s training session.”

That is an untimely issue given the Brazil international’s importance to us, especially in big European away games.

Alisson absence is a big concern for Liverpool

This is particularly frustrating because the signs earlier on Monday had suggested we were heading into the game without any major new concerns.

Alexis Mac Allister had trained after his knock against Wolves, while the wider expectation had been that Slot would take a near-identical squad to the one that won 3-1 at Molineux in the FA Cup.

Instead, it is our number one goalkeeper who has suffered the late setback.

Joyce did at least offer some encouragement on the severity of the issue.

He reported: “While the problem is thought to be minor, Liverpool decided not to risk the fitness of the Brazil No1, who has already suffered separate issues this season.”

That caution makes sense, but it still leaves us without one of our most reliable big-game players against the side who beat us in Istanbul earlier this season.

Mamardashvili now set for rare start

The likely deputy is Giorgi Mamardashvili, who has barely featured in recent months.

Joyce noted: “That allowed Mamardashvili to have a run in the first team, but he has made only one appearance for Liverpool since the end of November which came against Barnsley in the FA Cup third round.”

That lack of recent action is the obvious concern, although the Georgian international is talented enough to step in.

There is better news elsewhere, with Florian Wirtz fit again after returning against Wolves, and Hugo Ekitike expected to start after being rested on Friday.

Even so, losing Alisson this late is a clear blow, and one that raises fresh questions about whether he will also be ready for Tottenham on Sunday.