Liverpool injury update before Galatasaray as Slot awaits Mac Allister news

Liverpool head to Istanbul for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Galatasaray with Arne Slot expected to name a very similar squad to the one that defeated Wolves in the FA Cup.

The Reds travel to RAMS Park looking to build momentum after the 3-1 win at Molineux, a result which secured our place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

According to Ian Doyle writing for the Liverpool Echo, the availability picture ahead of the European tie has not changed significantly.

Doyle reported: “Liverpool are back in action on Tuesday evening with a showdown at Galatasaray in their Champions League round of 16 first leg.

“And the Reds are likely to have the same squad available that won through to the FA Cup quarter-finals with victory at Wolves on Friday evening.”

That means Slot could have a relatively stable group to choose from for the trip to Türkiye.

Liverpool still managing several long-term absences

Despite the overall positive picture, several players remain unavailable through injury.

The Liverpool Echo confirmed that Wataru Endo faces a lengthy spell out after undergoing surgery.

Doyle explained: “Wataru Endo, though, faces a battle to play again this season after undergoing surgery on the left ankle he injured at Sunderland last month.”

The Japanese midfielder therefore appears unlikely to feature again before the end of the campaign.

There are also two defenders already ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Right-back Conor Bradley underwent knee surgery in January, while young centre-back Giovanni Leoni suffered a serious ACL injury earlier in the campaign.

Those long-term absences mean Slot continues to work with limited depth in certain areas of the squad.

Another player who remains unavailable is Alexander Isak, who is still recovering after ankle surgery.

The striker is progressing in his rehabilitation but is not yet ready to return to training with the first team.

Doyle wrote: “Alexander Isak is edging nearer a return to first-team training but remains absent as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery on an ankle injury.”

Mac Allister concern eased before Galatasaray

There was also a small concern during the Wolves victory when Alexis Mac Allister was forced off late in the match.

However, the Argentine midfielder is not expected to face any significant problem.

The Liverpool Echo reported: “Alexis Mac Allister was forced off late on at Wolves on Friday but Reds boss Arne Slot said afterwards he does not anticipate any problems with the midfielder’s fitness.”

Another positive development saw Florian Wirtz return to action with a cameo appearance after missing three matches.

Slot is expected to provide further updates when Liverpool’s head coach speaks to the media during his pre-match press conference in Türkiye later tonight.

Galatasaray arrive in confident mood after beating Besiktas at the weekend, although disciplinary concerns remain with several players one booking away from suspension for the Anfield second leg.