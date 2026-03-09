Liverpool midfielder’s absence from training explained as Reds receive pre-Galatasaray boost

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been given an encouraging hint from this morning’s training session ahead of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Reds were put through their paces at the AXA Training Centre on Monday before flying out to Istanbul later for their next European assignment as they seek to avenge the 1-0 defeat they suffered at Rams Park earlier this season.

Other than long-term injury absentees Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley, the only notable face missing from the morning session was Trey Nyoni, who started for the under-21s in their 5-0 win over Wolves in Premier League 2 on Sunday.

However, his half-time withdrawal in that game would suggest that Arne Slot intends for the 18-year-old to travel with the senior squad to Turkey later today.

Mac Allister partakes in Liverpool training

Elsewhere, Alexis Mac Allister took part in the open training session on Monday, with Liverpool’s number 10 appearing to have shaken off the knock which saw him being substituted towards the end of the FA Cup win over Wolves on Friday night.

The head coach had downplayed fears of an injury to the Argentine after that game, and it look as though the 27-year-old will be fine for the Galatasaray match tomorrow.

No fresh concerns for Liverpool from Monday training session

While Slot will likely be asked for a more comprehensive fitness update on his squad at his pre-match press conference on Monday evening, there would appear to be no fresh concerns for Liverpool going into the fixture at Rams Park.

Mac Allister seems to be fine, while Nyoni appears to be the subject of careful workload managment rather than any genuine worry, and Florian Wirtz was also involved in training earlier after his comeback off the bench against Wolves on Friday.

The scheduling of the first leg could’ve been worse for LFC, who’ll have had nearly four days to recover from the FA Cup clash at Molineux and aren’t in action again until hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League next Sunday.

However, that’s the first of three matches in seven days prior to the international window, so Slot will be very much hoping that everyone can come through tomorrow’s clash against Galatasaray without any issues which could preclude them from featuring in the second leg.

Fingers crossed for a clean bill of health and a victory in Istanbul to avenge the result from last September!

You can view footage from Liverpool’s training session below, via Liverpool FC on YouTube: