‘Not something many can do’ – Slot praises Liverpool forward after rapid improvement

Arne Slot has explained why Hugo Ekitike has made such a strong impression since arriving at Anfield, highlighting the striker’s rare blend of technique, pace and personality.

The French forward has become one of our most reliable attacking threats this season, particularly during a period where several other attackers have struggled for consistency or missed matches through injury.

Speaking to Owen Hargreaves for TNT Sports, Slot admitted the 23-year-old possesses qualities that are difficult to find in modern forwards.

Our head coach said: “You don’t see many players that have such a great technique and combine that with incredible pace.”

Slot also pointed out that adapting quickly to the Premier League is rare, especially for young players arriving from other leagues.

He continued: “Combine that with scoring goals, starting off immediately if you come into the Premier League, that’s not something many players can do.”

Ekitike becoming Liverpool’s most reliable attacker

The context around Ekitike’s form makes the praise even more significant.

With Alexander Isak spending long periods sidelined and Florian Wirtz missing matches in the campaign, Liverpool have often needed someone to lead the line consistently.

The French striker has stepped into that role impressively.

Ekitike has recorded 16 goals and six assists in 38 appearances this season, playing more than 2,400 minutes across all competitions.

Even when he has not scored, his overall contribution has remained clear.

After the recent victory over West Ham, our No.22 stressed that his focus remains on helping the team rather than personal numbers, admitting he still believes he can improve further.

That mentality has also been noticed by others around the club and in the media.

Former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves recently suggested the forward has the tools to become one of the best strikers in world football, pointing to his combination of physical presence, technique and awareness.

Slot highlights key improvement in Ekitike

While Slot clearly admires the attacker’s natural ability, the Liverpool boss also highlighted how much the player has physically developed during his time at the club.

The 47-year-old said: “If I look at the player now, if I look at his body and how strong he is, how powerful he is now compared to six or seven months ago, that has already been a massive improvement.”

That progress is particularly important because Liverpool’s schedule demands players perform every few days.

Slot added that the striker is now becoming better equipped to handle that intensity.

He concluded that although Ekitike is already performing well, there is still room for the young forward to continue improving.